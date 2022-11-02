ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space

The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Security a Focus of 40 Middlesex Turnpike Office Building Site Plan

The Planning Board approved a site plan for modifications to a building at 40 Middlesex Turnpike last week with an emphasis on security. That’s because the three-story, 72,000-square-foot office building will house two undisclosed federal government agencies under a 15-year lease. FD Stonewater recently purchased the property from Aware, Inc.
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: New Fire Station Planning Needs to Consider a Substation

The need for a fire substation east of the Route 3 corridor has been on the table for years. When I was a Selectman decades ago, we hired the former State Fire Marshall, Robert Ulm, as the new Chief. He was extremely knowledgeable regarding fire safety. Development on Middlesex Turnpike was underway then, and Chief Ulm was clear that Bedford would need a substation in that corridor. It was not a question of “If,” but of “When”.
BEDFORD, MA
natickreport.com

MassDOT meeting could solve mysteries of Natick’s Boden Lane Bridge

MassDOT is hosting an online public meeting on Nov. 15 at 6pm about the Boden Lane Bridge over the MBTA Railroad in West Natick. You can register to attend. The status of the bridge is a frequent subject of discussion in town, with things often starting off something like: “Will the Boden Lane Bridge ever reopen to cars?”
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Traffic Changes Impact Bikeway Decision

Traffic patterns have changed significantly since the pandemic. Many people no longer commute into offices or only go in part time and that is not likely to change. The Boston Globe recently published a letter that described these changing traffic patterns (John Hancock How traffic has changed through the pandemic 8/12/2021). The pandemic changed the predictability of traffic congestion. Instead of occurring during regular commuting hours it now occurs much more randomly. The commuters who used to be in offices full time are now working from homes that they frequently leave in cars to run errands. The bulk of the cyclists on the Minuteman Pathway especially on weekends are not commuters they are recreational users.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 114-Unit SORA Revere

Revere, MA– Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, thoughtfully designed to be in harmony with this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the City of Revere as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.
REVERE, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail

For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ November 4

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 4, 2022, focuses on a Daylights Savings Time; Special Education Director’s Update; Marching Band; Shawsheen Tech Open House; Election Day; MSPA Bake Sale on Election Day; Veteran’s Day; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays; Message from Health Department; and Impact Aid Forms.
BEDFORD, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Former Sears Building Sells and New Owner Mulls Potential

Newington, NH–The 127,058± SF retail building, former anchor for the Fox. Run Mall in Newington, NH, sold for $11.5 million. Kent White and Caitlin Burke of The Boulos Company represented the Seller, Seritage SRC Finance and worked with Atlantic Capital Partners as the listing brokers who also secured the buyers, UEP Second LLC and MVC Fox Run LLC.
NEWINGTON, NH
The Bedford Citizen

Recycling Know No’s: Where does it go? Does it actually get recycled?

~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse and Recycling Administrator, Bedford DPW. America Recycle’s Day is celebrated on November 15th each year. At least 40 states participated in the first America Recycles Day on November 15, 1994. President Bill Clinton made the day a National Observance in 1999. It’s a day to help Americans remember to recycle more – and better – every day.
BEDFORD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A Southborough couple says they were silenced by town officials, and the ACLU agrees

BOSTON — The state Supreme Judicial Court heard opening arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Southborough couple's lawsuit against the town Board of Selectmen over a 2018 incident during a town meeting. Two major advocacy groups have filed amicus curiae briefs in support of the couple's case. Worcester Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison ruled in favor of the town last year. ...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
iheart.com

Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
PEABODY, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy