Read full article on original website
Related
SAPD arrest man with various drugs and $2,000 cash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department Street Crimes Division has arrested a man possessing various narcotics and $2,000 cash. SAPD stated that Juan Lira, 45, was observed operating a vehicle near the West 1st and North Bryant intersection when officers conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, it was discovered that Lira was […]
San Angelo Police find meth, heroin, cocaine in motel drug bust
On Tuesday, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Street Crimes Division conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira, 45, was in possession of narcotics. According to an SAPD press release, a traffic stop was conducted on Lira after he was observed operating a vehicle near the intersection of...
San Angelo Police Find 2.5lbs of Meth in a Motel After Arresting Drug Dealer in Traffic Stop
SAN ANGELO, TX – A drug trafficker was captured in San Angelo on Tuesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 1, 2022, Detectives with SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira, 45, was in possession of narcotics. A traffic stop was conducted on Lira after he was observed operating a vehicle near the intersection of West 1st and N. Bryant. Lira was taken into custody for a parole violation warrant and was found to be in possession of narcotics as well as narcotic paraphernalia. At the conclusion of the traffic stop, a search…
Assault Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Susanne Durham was arrested for…
kksa-am.com
San Angelo Wanted Person – Cozad
San Angelo Police are looking for 29-year-old Jeremy Cozad. He is wanted for Debit/Credit Card abuse, felony theft warrants. and Criminal trespass. He is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall,. 2 hundred pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His photo and. description are posted on the Police Departments...
Child Endangerment and Drug Charges Top the Halloween Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 40 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 38 arrests including the following: Christy Jackson was arrested for RPR…
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | SAPD Arrest Drug Dealer with Large Amount of Narcotics
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful returns to LIVE! and talks trees with Matt Trammell. Also, the man involved in a viral social media post from earlier this year is in hot water, another threat was issued towards Lake View, San Angelo Police arrest a drug dealer with a large amount of narcotics, we could see some rain, be on the lookout for a white pickup who hit someone on a bike, and the Brownwood Lions are preparing for a deep playoff run.
San Angelo LIVE!
Bogus Charges Dismissed Against “Gangsta Grandpa”
SAN ANGELO, TX — Ronnie Wegner was a little concerned because for days he witnessed a beat up black SUV casing his Grape Creek Neighborhood. Then one day, Grape Creek land owner Ronnie Wegner decided to drive up to the black SUV with “F— the Police” emblazoned on the rear in mailbox letters to find out who this stranger was.
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Searching for Pickup & Driver Involved in Hit-and-run with a Cyclist
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash with a bicyclist Wednesday morning on Loop 306 at College Hills Blvd. According to information from the SAPD Wednesday, Officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. Loop 306 Frontage and College Hills for a hit and run accident. Officers arrived on scene and located a male cyclist who had collided with the side of a white pickup truck at this intersection. The cyclist was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. This incident is still under investigation by…
San Angelo LIVE!
“Hate Crime” Victim Accused of Criminal Mischief at Local Hair Salon
SAN ANGELO, TX — The accuser in the case against Evan Berryhill apparently was involved in an incident at his rented space at a local hair salon. The incident forced the owner of the salon to call police and report damage. According to the San Angelo Police Department, at...
kksa-am.com
Cattle Truck Overturns Killing Some Cattle
Several cattle being hauled in a tractor-trailer rig died last evening. as the rig driver swerved, and the trailer overturned in northeast. San Angelo. The accident happened in the area of the onramp of. Loop 306 and US 67. Police at the scene were helped by Lone Star. beef personnel...
Mass Casualty Crash Kills Many Cows
SAN ANGELO, TX —A truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer full of live cattle overturned near an onramp to Loop 306 sending several cows to their death. According to police, the 18-wheeler was headed south on the US 67 service road that meets up with the east Loop 306 southbound. The driver almost missed his desired turn and slammed on the brakes and swerved to make it. Unfortunately, the high center of gravity of the semi and the shifting load sent the 18-wheeler out of control and it rolled over with the livestock trapped inside the livestock semi-trailer. Moans of cattle could be heard as…
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
San Angelo LIVE!
Mass Cattle Casualty Crash Closes Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX —A livestock trailer that appears to be hauling cattle has been involved in a horrific crash. Dead cattle are strewn all over the roadway and beside the roadway. Lone Star Beef is on the scene aiding in the recovery of the livestock. Outside you can hear the moans of cows as they are being carefully pulled from the wreckage.
San Angelo LIVE!
Judge Sends Perv to Prison After He Continuously Violated Probation
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man convicted of sex crimes against children is being sent to prison after failing to complete his probation. According to court documents, on Jan. 22, 2019, Thomas Renteria, 20, of San Angelo, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The three times the assaults occurred was in Jul. 2011, Jul. 2014, and Jul. 2016. At the time of the conviction Renteria was a juvenile.
SAPD & SAISD to investigate social media threat
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a statement in the late hours of Tuesday, Nov. 1 regarding a recent social media threat towards Lake View High School. Police state that they are working in conjunction with San Angelo Independent School District to investigate the incident and further state that officers will be […]
Is San Angelo’s proposed “sanctuary city of the unborn” ordinance enforceable?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has been deliberating about becoming a “sanctuary city for the unborn” since an initiating committee approached city officials in November 2021. As citizens decided whether to vote for or against the proposition on November 8th, questions have been raised about whether the ordinance would be legally enforceable. Abortions that […]
San Angelo LIVE!
A New Social Media Threat at Lake View
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police announced Tuesday night that a threat on social media was made against Lake View High School. This is the second incidence of a threat. On September 22, Lake View was emptied following a threat and rumors of gunfire inside the school. The origin of gunfire was never found and police found the perpetrator quickly and arrested him.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Woman Sentenced to Nearly a Decade for Violent B&E
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo woman was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday for breaking into a man's home and threatening to kill him. According to court documents, on Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., Angela Hogeda, 42, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation with intent to commit separate felony and aggravate assault with a deadly weapon.
Comments / 0