These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves launches StakUp, a benchmarking platform for truckload carriers
On Thursday, FreightWaves announced the launch of StakUp, an online platform designed for truckload carriers to let them benchmark their monthly financial and operational performance against that of their peers. In the dynamic transportation and logistics industry, there is always room for growth through improvement, optimization or positive change. StakUp’s...
freightwaves.com
Convoy’s Goodale: Smaller carriers increasingly parking their trucks
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Digital brokerage Convoy is seeing a “relatively large number” of smaller carriers putting their trucks on the sidelines for the fourth quarter, according to co-founder Grant Goodale. Goodale is also Convoy’s carrier experience officer, a position that has him in contact with the smaller...
freightwaves.com
Torc Robotics eyes future of autonomous trucks
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Impact of Autonomous Trucking on the Freight Network. DETAILS: FreightWaves 3PL market expert Mary O’Connell chats with...
freightwaves.com
Experts discuss how truckers can survive freight recession
Many freight experts have seen a slower ride this year as a weakening economy has forced home builders, retailers and other businesses to cut back on shipments during what is traditionally the peak holiday season for trucking companies. After two years of surging freight markets caused by COVID-related disruptions, spot...
freightwaves.com
Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
freightwaves.com
Nikola cuts workforce, slows production of loss-making electric trucks
Electric truck maker Nikola Corp. is laying off 7% of its workforce — and 100 employees — and slowing production of its battery-electric trucks because the more it makes, the more money the company loses. In a news-filled, third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, Nikola also said it is...
freightwaves.com
TrueRate+ is Transfix’s attempt to battle broken trucking contracts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Transfix used the opportunity of a fireside chat at FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival to discuss its TrueRate+ program, which attempts to share the volatility of the market among shippers and the company. In a discussion with FreightWaves’ Rachel Premack, Tony Tzeng, the chief...
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Home Depot workers in Philadelphia rejected the first store-wide labor union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer Saturday night, a loss for a fledgling movement to organize at major U.S. companies. Workers voted 165 to 51 against forming a union representing 274 employees at...
freightwaves.com
Project44 reaches $2.7B valuation with new funding
Supply chain visibility provider project44 announced Thursday it has secured $80 million in a funding round led by Generation Investment Management and A.P. Moller Holding. The latest round increases project44’s valuation to $2.7 billion, up 12% from its last funding round in January. The company said the additional funding will drive several key initiatives, including upgrading a system to measure supply chain emissions globally across all modes of transportation.
freightwaves.com
Loop breaks into logistics payments space with $30M in early funding
Here’s a wild stat: Between 20% and 30% of all invoices today contain some form of exception or error. That means two or three out of every 10 transactions are creating headaches for shippers — even for the most tech-savvy companies. “Our hypothesis was that if this is...
freightwaves.com
2nd Cold War and remaking of the global supply chain
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The second Cold War and the remaking of the global supply chain. DETAILS: According to former Pentagon Chief Spokesman Jonathan...
freightwaves.com
Cargojet upbeat about 2023 as e-commerce business shows resilience
Cargojet’s diversified business model is showing its durability amid signs of a pending recession and declining consumer confidence. While many airlines have reported marginally lower third-quarter cargo revenues, Canada’s largest all-cargo carrier this week said profit margins reached 35% as financial performance improved from a year ago. Executives...
freightwaves.com
Lower import costs help some retailers over those that stockpiled
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: A glimpse into the future of the ocean container market. DETAILS: The ocean shipping sector is cooling down. What does...
freightwaves.com
Grip emerges from stealth with plans to improve DTC perishable shipping
When Juan Meisel moved from Colombia to Massachusetts, he sought out Mike Salguero, the founder of ButcherBox, a Boston-based meat home delivery business. Meisel quickly found himself working in the marketing department before eventually moving over to logistics, where he led the key department for about five years. Prior to...
freightwaves.com
As U.S. Xpress switches gears to ‘back to basics,’ Variant doesn’t get a mention
If there was any doubt that the Variant initiative within U.S. Xpress was dead, just search for the word Variant in the company’s latest earnings release or its supplemental slide show. You won’t find it. Seven weeks after CEO Eric Fuller told a conference call with analysts that...
freightwaves.com
New TradeLens CEO Kim Spalding shares vision for company
New TradeLens CEO Kim Spalding said her goal is “to help drive digitization in the supply chain industry.”. TradeLens, a neutral supply chain platform, utilizes blockchain technology to provide secure tracking and sharing of vital trade information in real time. Spalding spoke with FreightWaves recently about her background and...
freightwaves.com
Class 8 orders stay strong, but the party may end soon
Class 8 truck orders remained strong in October at 42,500 units following September’s record 53,700 bookings. But slowing profits at truckload carriers may soon throw orders into reverse. “We view the strength as transitory and reflective of pent-up demand pouring in upon opening of more orderboards,” Cowen machinery and...
freightwaves.com
Werner ready to navigate a downturn
Werner Enterprises said it’s prepared for a “subdued peak season.” Management from the truckload carrier said the business model is more “durable” today than it was heading into prior downturns. Werner’s (NASDAQ: WERN) truckload fleet is 63% dedicated, operating under contracts with customers that guarantee...
freightwaves.com
Railcar lessors, equipment makers see healthy market demand despite headwinds
Although headwinds such as a potential economic recession, high inflation rates and international geopolitical tensions are putting pressure on the market for railcars and rail equipment, companies remain upbeat on near-term prospects because of pent-up demand as well as public and private greening initiatives, according to executives’ comments during earnings calls over the past two weeks.
freightwaves.com
Air cargo market continues to deflate under global economic pressures
The air cargo market continued to unwind 18 months of record gains in October as the global economy slows and consumers tighten their purse strings while spending more on services. The industry is well into the typical peak season with little sign of increased shipping activity. Demand and rates are...
