Bedford, MA

miltontimes.com

Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use

The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
MILTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space

The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
BEDFORD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
SALEM, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

How not to build a highway

THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
NEWTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ November 4

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 4, 2022, focuses on a Daylights Savings Time; Special Education Director’s Update; Marching Band; Shawsheen Tech Open House; Election Day; MSPA Bake Sale on Election Day; Veteran’s Day; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays; Message from Health Department; and Impact Aid Forms.
BEDFORD, MA
natickreport.com

MassDOT meeting could solve mysteries of Natick’s Boden Lane Bridge

MassDOT is hosting an online public meeting on Nov. 15 at 6pm about the Boden Lane Bridge over the MBTA Railroad in West Natick. You can register to attend. The status of the bridge is a frequent subject of discussion in town, with things often starting off something like: “Will the Boden Lane Bridge ever reopen to cars?”
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail

For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Planning Board Approves Site Plan for 180 Hartwell Road

The Bedford Planning Board unanimously approved a site plan for a proposed laboratory/research and development building at Werfen, the 350,000-square-foot complex at 180 Hartwell Rd. last Tuesday. The plan entails construction of a 118,692-square-foot, two-story building and demolition of a warehouse at the rear of the property that for many...
BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker updates on progress of Massachusetts police reform

LYNNFIELD – Inside the new police academy in Lynnfield, recruits are learning firearm safety, taking classes on implicit bias and practicing de-escalation techniques in tense, simulated scenarios. The facility is one example of a dramatic improvement in the quality of resources we make available to train people.Gov. Charlie Baker sat down for a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV to talk about the progress on the police reform bill he signed into law nearly two years ago. Baker said the training happening in Lynnfield is in line with that law.Recruits go through 800 hours of training, while thousands of current officers must...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

In real estate, so goes the nation, so goes Mass. Well, yes and no.

Key takeaways from the National Association of Realtors’ buyers and sellers report. A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday reflects a real estate market still acting like the neighborhood jerk. The report, based on data collected from July 2021 to June 2022, doesn’t reflect the...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

A sudden flash of the ‘Troubles’ and Boston’s tribal past

ADD THE SCRATCHY sound effect of recordings from the 1920s and 30s, close your eyes, and it was possible for a moment to think the thundering from City Hall was James Michael Curley stoking his base, claiming Boston’s Catholics were again under attack by the imperious Brahmins who had so long subjugated them and held tight to the reins of power.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Voters Asked to Make Value Judgement

The Minuteman Extension article at the upcoming Special Town Meeting asks Bedford voters to make a value judgment on who belongs where. As a former railroad right-of-way, the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the few stretches of land in town suitable to be made into an accessible, multi-use path. It is also the only viable route to create a year-round pedestrian/bike connection between Depot Park and West Bedford. The people of Bedford have been working for almost two decades to make this vision a reality.
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

