Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Town Leaders Share Career Insights with BHS Students
Two key leaders in Town Hall spoke to Bedford High School students last week about how government was the right personal career choice and how its impact can be felt by every citizen. Bedford Town Manager Sarah Stanton and Director of Public Works David Manugian paid a visit to BHS...
miltontimes.com
Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use
The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space
The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
Gov. Baker announces security grants for three Jewish organizations in Pioneer Valley
Several Jewish community organizations and synagogues including three in Western Massachusetts will receive funding as part of a $4.1 million program intended to upgrade physical security measures against what officials call the threat of “terroristic and hate-fueled attacks.”. The grants were announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker at the...
iBerkshires.com
Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
Superintendent’s Update ~ November 4
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 4, 2022, focuses on a Daylights Savings Time; Special Education Director’s Update; Marching Band; Shawsheen Tech Open House; Election Day; MSPA Bake Sale on Election Day; Veteran’s Day; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays; Message from Health Department; and Impact Aid Forms.
Mass General Brigham unveils new “Patient Code of Conduct”
BOSTON — Mass General Brigham is cracking down on patients who cross the line. The healthcare provider released its new Patient Code of Conduct this week, with a list of behavior towards staff members that will no longer be tolerated. “We recognize the threat of disrespectful, racist or discriminatory...
natickreport.com
MassDOT meeting could solve mysteries of Natick’s Boden Lane Bridge
MassDOT is hosting an online public meeting on Nov. 15 at 6pm about the Boden Lane Bridge over the MBTA Railroad in West Natick. You can register to attend. The status of the bridge is a frequent subject of discussion in town, with things often starting off something like: “Will the Boden Lane Bridge ever reopen to cars?”
WCVB
'Janet Wu Day' declared in Boston to celebrate retiring On The Record co-host
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Sunday to be "Janet Wu Day" in the city, in honor of theupcoming retirement of the award-winning political journalist and On The Record co-host. Janet Wu's remarkable career spans 50 years as a reporter in Boston, including nearly four decades...
Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail
For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
Planning Board Approves Site Plan for 180 Hartwell Road
The Bedford Planning Board unanimously approved a site plan for a proposed laboratory/research and development building at Werfen, the 350,000-square-foot complex at 180 Hartwell Rd. last Tuesday. The plan entails construction of a 118,692-square-foot, two-story building and demolition of a warehouse at the rear of the property that for many...
Gov. Baker updates on progress of Massachusetts police reform
LYNNFIELD – Inside the new police academy in Lynnfield, recruits are learning firearm safety, taking classes on implicit bias and practicing de-escalation techniques in tense, simulated scenarios. The facility is one example of a dramatic improvement in the quality of resources we make available to train people.Gov. Charlie Baker sat down for a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV to talk about the progress on the police reform bill he signed into law nearly two years ago. Baker said the training happening in Lynnfield is in line with that law.Recruits go through 800 hours of training, while thousands of current officers must...
‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
Boston Globe
In real estate, so goes the nation, so goes Mass. Well, yes and no.
Key takeaways from the National Association of Realtors’ buyers and sellers report. A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday reflects a real estate market still acting like the neighborhood jerk. The report, based on data collected from July 2021 to June 2022, doesn’t reflect the...
commonwealthmagazine.org
A sudden flash of the ‘Troubles’ and Boston’s tribal past
ADD THE SCRATCHY sound effect of recordings from the 1920s and 30s, close your eyes, and it was possible for a moment to think the thundering from City Hall was James Michael Curley stoking his base, claiming Boston’s Catholics were again under attack by the imperious Brahmins who had so long subjugated them and held tight to the reins of power.
Letter to the Editor: Concerns with Select Board’s Siting Process for New Fire Station
The purposes for the two fire station petition articles are briefly as follows:. The first would revoke any uncontracted expenditure for design work on a new fire station at 139 The Great Road (“139 TGR”) while other sites are reviewed. The second would establish a Citizen Study Committee...
Letter to the Editor: Voters Asked to Make Value Judgement
The Minuteman Extension article at the upcoming Special Town Meeting asks Bedford voters to make a value judgment on who belongs where. As a former railroad right-of-way, the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the few stretches of land in town suitable to be made into an accessible, multi-use path. It is also the only viable route to create a year-round pedestrian/bike connection between Depot Park and West Bedford. The people of Bedford have been working for almost two decades to make this vision a reality.
