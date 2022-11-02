Read full article on original website
Jane Gorham Clark
Jane Gorham Clark passed away on July 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Arborwood by Shoup’s, 100 Golf Preserve Lane, Frankfort, IN 46041. This informal open house will celebrate Jane and her laughter. There will be a brief program at 3:00 pm. Contributions in Jane’s memory are preferred to the Antioch Church Building Fund, 4625 South State Road 39, Frankfort, IN 46041. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 South Main Street, Frankfort, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com where you may leave a message for the family.
Clinton Central Cheerleaders Compete In State Competition
Clinton Central Cheerleaders competition in New Castle, Indiana today yielded a 3rd place for the Traditional Routine and Time Out Team took 7th place for their routine. For One Senior Cheerleader today was bitter sweet. This was Hanna Mayfield’s final time to take the mat at State cheerleading Competition.
Matthew Gilbert Captured Friday Evening
On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a citizen on a potential sighting of Matthew Gilbert. Gilbert has an active Level 3 Felony warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Meth. This warrant was issued after Gilbert failed to return to court during a June trial, while he was out on bond and NOT in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
Judge Close To Delphi Murders Recuses Himself
A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the Abby Williams and Liberty German murder case. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal according to a spokesman for the Supreme Court.
Two Vehicle Crash Results in Fatality
At approximately 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, Lebanon Police Officers were dispatched to the 140mm northbound exit ramp of I-65 on a report of a two vehicle crash with injury. This accident was witnessed and reported by off-duty Lebanon Police Assistant Chief Amy Dickerson. Officers arrived on scene to find a black...
Clinton Central Lady Bulldogs Win First Game Of Season
Clinton Central girls defeated Frontier 50-23 Thursday evening at Central. The game started out slow in the first quarter, It was a very defensive game for both teams. Once the Bulldogs pulled ahead they remained in the lead the entire game. Top scorers for Clinton Central were Sara Parkison with...
