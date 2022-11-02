Jane Gorham Clark passed away on July 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Arborwood by Shoup’s, 100 Golf Preserve Lane, Frankfort, IN 46041. This informal open house will celebrate Jane and her laughter. There will be a brief program at 3:00 pm. Contributions in Jane’s memory are preferred to the Antioch Church Building Fund, 4625 South State Road 39, Frankfort, IN 46041. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 South Main Street, Frankfort, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com where you may leave a message for the family.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO