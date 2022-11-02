Read full article on original website
KIMT
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
Rochester Man Charged for Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester man, who was arrested after a shooting and drug discovery over the weekend. Bail for 28-year-old Demonterious Jackson was set at $100,000 Monday. He was charged with felony firearm possession and 2nd-degree drug possession. The criminal...
KIMT
RPD says its investigating two Olmsted County Election Judges that worked in the Aug. primary
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department said it is investigating two Olmsted County election judges who worked during the 2022 Aug. primary. RPD has not yet said why they are investigating the judges but an article from Minnesota Public Radio suggests its because of outside election denial groups. Minnesota's Sec. of...
KIMT
Minneapolis man caught with drugs after high speed chase in Freeborn County pleads guilty
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after a high speed chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36 of Minneapolis, was charged with first-degree controlled substance crime, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a stun gun, two counts of third-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull Ingram over just before 11:30 pm on August 10, 2021, after observing his vehicle crossing the fog line twice on Interstate 90.
KIMT
Rochester man pleads not guilty to deadly shooting in NW Minnesota
MOORHEAD, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading not guilty to a murder in northwest Minnesota. Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 28, is accused of shooting a man to death in Moorhead on September 10, 2021. Court documents state Haji-Mohamed presented an ID at a gas station to purchase cigarettes just prior to the murder and dropped his wallet on the ground while he was running after and shooting the victim, Abdi Abdi.
Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
KIMT
Second Rochester man pleads guilty over thousands of oxycodone pills
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man scheduled to stand trial for thousands of oxycodone pills has changed his plea. Dahir Omar Dahir, 26 of Rochester entered a guilty plea Monday morning to third-degree drug possession. Dahir and Abdullahi Ahmed Islaw of Rochester, were arrested on February 8, 2021. Rochester police...
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Loaded Gun Found in Shoplifting Arrest at Rochester Fleet Farm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at Fleet Farm Monday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the store in the 4800 block of Maine Ave. Southeast on the report that loss prevention staff had detained a suspected shoplifter shortly before noon. 25-year-old Logan Johnson was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of shoplifting as well as for charges related to 10 active arrest warrants.
WEAU-TV 13
Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
KIMT
SE Minnesota man arrested after firing gun near children
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old man was arrested after firing a gun in the vicinity of children early Saturday morning. Police said Demonterious Jackson was in the 900 block of 1st St. SE. with a woman and her three kids (5, 9 and 13), who were asleep at the time.
Sheriff's office investigating after girl beaten outside Stewartville High School
Authorities in Olmsted County have launched a criminal investigation after a 16-year-old Stewartville High School student was allegedly assaulted by three classmates in the school parking lot Wednesday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the student parking lot around 11:20 a.m. on reports of fight and...
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
Olmsted County Sheriff: Here’s Where You Should Stop for Stoplights
'There's A Chance You're Not Stopping At Stop Lights Correctly. UPDATE: This weekend I was out shopping all over Rochester, and on 4 separate occasions I couldn't make it thru the green light because the people in front of me were so far from the stop line most of us couldn't get thru in time. I thought it might be time for a refresher.
KAAL-TV
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Rochester Tuesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Emergency first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Rochester early Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of 34th Ave. NW and 65th St. NW. Neither the Minnesota State Patrol nor Rochester Police would comment on any injuries...
KIMT
Charges dropped over Albert Lea business that defied COVID shutdown order
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Additional charges have been dropped against the Freeborn County woman who defied Governor Walz’ COVID business shutdown. Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Hanson, former owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, was found guilty on misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating Governor Walz’ executive order that restaurants and other businesses had to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Caught With 7.5 Pounds of Cocaine
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been reached to settle charges stemming from a major drug bust in Rochester earlier this year. 33-year-old Roberto Nieves today entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge. Under the plea deal, another first-degree drug charge will be dismissed. The agreement calls for a recommended sentence of just under five years in prison.
