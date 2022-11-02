Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Griffin; Wickwire
Eric James Griffin, 28, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly October 11, 2022. Eric was born March 10, 1994, to Bonnie Griffin in Casper, Wyoming. When he was younger, the family moved to Arkansas to spend time with their grandmother. Later, they returned to Casper. He had a son, Jayson...
wyo4news.com
Mountain View vs. Lyman in volleyball championship/Lyman football ends
November 5, 2022 — It will be a rematch of last year’s 3A Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championship finals when top-rated Mountain View takes on defending champion and second-ranked Lyman today in Casper. On Friday, the title rematch was set up with Mountain View’s 3-1 semi-final win...
oilcity.news
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
oilcity.news
Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
kjzz.com
Wyoming man identified as victim in head-on crash in eastern Utah
NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man from Wyoming has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash in Uintah County. Officials said Skylar Marrello of Casper, Wyoming, was killed in the collision on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on State Route 45. The crash happened near...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis
Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
Woman Was Hit By Car Tuesday Evening in Casper, Investigation Ongoing
A female was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Casper. That's according to the Casper Police Department, who wrote that in the early evening hours of November 1, 2022, CPD Officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and Forest Drive with reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death
On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
oilcity.news
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips (10/29/22–11/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, affidavits, and appearances in circuit court. Drunk minor escapes assault charge, Saturday, Oct. 29, Arroyo Drive (CPD) Officers executed a warrant at a...
BLM Reaches Settlement With Wyoming on Casper Ranch Purchase
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that Wyoming and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have reached a settlement on the BLM's effort to conserve the Marton Ranch in Natrona County. In May, the BLM purchased the ranch after working with the Land and Water Conservation Fund. In...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement has been made
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s...
Astonishing Facts About Casper’s Winters That Will Blow Your Mind
If you have lived in Casper for any length of time, you know the winters can be brutal. Between the wind and the snow, it can make life tough. Like anything, we adapt. It becomes a lifestyle. You always carry a jacket in your car. When those storms are inbound, it is not uncommon to stock up at the grocery store. We prepare and survive.
oilcity.news
198 life jackets not returned to Casper-area loaner stations during 2022 season
CASPER, Wyo. — 198 out of 495 total life jackets distributed to loaner stations in the Casper area this summer were not returned by the end of the season, an Oct. 27 memo from Casper Fire Chief Jacob Black said. The Casper Fire-EMS Department helps organize the distribution of...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Fireball caught on doorbell cameras shoots across Casper skies early Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A bright fireball lit up skies over Casper early on Wednesday morning. Several Casper-area homeowners shared video of what appears to be a meteor that streaked across the night sky at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. There are three active meteor showers happening, according to the American...
oilcity.news
BREAKING: Halloween shooting leaves one dead, Laramie County deputy in hospital
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a shooting that occurred yesterday, Oct. 31. At around 7:57 p.m. on Halloween, deputies responded to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road to serve a warrant. During the warrant service, shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect.
oilcity.news
Mills police seek whereabouts of teen
CASPER, Wyo. —The Mills Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Shelby Anderson, according to a release. Shelby Anderson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a beanie of unknown color, and a plaid shirt with a white hoodie, the release said. She was wearing black-and-white tennis shoes and had a black backpack.
Early Court Actions Begin Over Case Of Man Charged With Killing Two
A judge on Thursday approved a motion by a defense attorney to obtain family history records about his client Luke Young accused of killing two people -- Acacia Colvin and Kameron Johnson -- west of Casper in August. And Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said he hasn't decided whether...
Comments / 0