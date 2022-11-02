ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Griffin; Wickwire

Eric James Griffin, 28, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly October 11, 2022. Eric was born March 10, 1994, to Bonnie Griffin in Casper, Wyoming. When he was younger, the family moved to Arkansas to spend time with their grandmother. Later, they returned to Casper. He had a son, Jayson...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Mountain View vs. Lyman in volleyball championship/Lyman football ends

November 5, 2022 — It will be a rematch of last year’s 3A Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championship finals when top-rated Mountain View takes on defending champion and second-ranked Lyman today in Casper. On Friday, the title rematch was set up with Mountain View’s 3-1 semi-final win...
LYMAN, WY
oilcity.news

Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween

CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis

Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death

On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
EDGERTON, WY
oilcity.news

65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crime Clips (10/29/22–11/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, affidavits, and appearances in circuit court. Drunk minor escapes assault charge, Saturday, Oct. 29, Arroyo Drive (CPD) Officers executed a warrant at a...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement has been made

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Astonishing Facts About Casper’s Winters That Will Blow Your Mind

If you have lived in Casper for any length of time, you know the winters can be brutal. Between the wind and the snow, it can make life tough. Like anything, we adapt. It becomes a lifestyle. You always carry a jacket in your car. When those storms are inbound, it is not uncommon to stock up at the grocery store. We prepare and survive.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills police seek whereabouts of teen

CASPER, Wyo. —The Mills Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Shelby Anderson, according to a release. Shelby Anderson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a beanie of unknown color, and a plaid shirt with a white hoodie, the release said. She was wearing black-and-white tennis shoes and had a black backpack.
MILLS, WY

