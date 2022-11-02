ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

WGME

Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase

ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
LEBANON, NH
chelseapolice.com

Detectives Seize Fentanyl and Cocaine in Morning Arrest

Chelsea was named one of 35 cities that received funding from the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge for the Chelsea Hub initiative. Led by the Chelsea Police Department, the Hub is a weekly gathering of service providers that connects high-risk individuals to the help they need. People often face more than...
CHELSEA, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA
WMUR.com

Two Concord nursing home officials suspended after patients reportedly left in poor condition

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The licenses of two employees at a nursing home in Concord have been temporarily suspended after multiple reports of patients left in poor condition. Officials with Pleasant View Center said they were stunned to hear of the investigation because they didn't find out that two of their high-ranking employees were suspended until days after it happened.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Londonderry police say they are searching for woman who robbed bank

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Police in Londonderry said they were searching the area around the St. Mary's Bank on Nashua Road Thursday evening after an alleged bank robbery. Officers are using K-9s in that search. Police also released a picture of the suspect from the bank's surveillance system. Police said...
LONDONDERRY, NH
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA
WCAX

NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion

SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
SALISBURY, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday.

During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle. After officers obtained a warrant, a search of Teixeira's residence led to seizure of 94 grams...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Crash on Route 1 in Chelsea leads to anti-freeze spill, highway closure

A crash involving multiple vehicles on Route 1 in Massachusetts led to a spill of anti-freeze and a closure of part of the highway early Saturday, according to authorities. Part of the southbound side of Route 1 in Chelsea prior to the Tobin Memorial Bridge was closed following the two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police wrote in a post on Twitter.
CHELSEA, MA
NECN

Pipe Bomb Explosion in New Hampshire Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating reports of an explosion in Salisbury, New Hampshire, on Thursday afternoon. Police said they found fragments of a "pipe bomb" style device and remnants of explosive incendiary matter when they arrived at the scene. The explosion reportedly occurred around 1:36 p.m. There was no property damage and...
SALISBURY, NH
MassLive.com

Multiple Swampscott teens hospitalized after consuming THC product

Multiple teenagers in Swampscott were hospitalized this week after consuming a THC product that caused what police described as “a serious adverse effect.”. Since Monday, there have been two “disturbing incidents” involving high school-age residents consuming a THC product and suffering serious effects, requiring them to seek medical care, according to a statement from the Swampscott Police Department. The teenagers were treated by fire department and ambulance personnel, and they sought further care at a nearby hospital.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Spam mail delays plea deal in Kayla Montgomery criminal cases

MANCHESTER, NH – An errant email caused a delay in ongoing plea negotiations in the cases against Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of. murdered 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery. Friday afternoon a status hearing, that lasted minutes and which Montgomery did not attend, was held in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
MassLive.com

