WLOS.com
4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
WLOS.com
Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
Mountain Xpress
What do gated neighborhoods mean for WNC community?
Real estate agent Byron Greiner recently worked with a client who wanted to sell her house in Asheville’s Thoms Estate and move elsewhere in Western North Carolina. As she considered new homes, one thing was nonnegotiable. “She would not consider living anywhere but a gated community,” says Greiner, a...
WLOS.com
Downtown Drinking: City council tables discussion of social district idea
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a downtown district that allows people to purchase and openly consume alcoholic beverages was tabled Thursday by Hendersonville City Council. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 890, which had bipartisan support. Sponsored by Rep. Tim Moffitt, of...
WLOS.com
Voters keep lines steady on final day of early voting in WNC; next up, Election Day
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting for the midterm election wrapped up on Saturday, Nov. 5 across North Carolina. The North Carolina State Board of Elections estimated 1,835,811 participated in one-stop early voting by the end of Friday, Nov. 4. Buncombe County opened 12 polling locations for early voters....
WLOS.com
Sleepout event in Hendersonville raises money, awareness of homeless youths
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tents were set up outside the Historic Henderson County Courthouse in Hendersonville on Friday. About two dozen people will stay there overnight during the 11th annual Sleepout for Homeless Youth Awareness. The event is held by Only Hope WNC, a local nonprofit set up to...
themaconcountynews.com
Capital campaign underway to bring free medical clinic to Franklin
More than 50% of uninsured people are below 100% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) throughout the six western North Carolina counties, according to statistics gleaned by Vecinos, which has proposed the establishment of a Community Health Hub that provides uninsured, low-income community members a variety of human and health services. The goal is for the Hub to be completed in Franklin, on Hwy 441 at the former Smoky Mountains Systems Building, by spring 2024, and to include, besides a Vecinos free clinic, services for dental, counseling, and more.
WLOS.com
Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
WLOS.com
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February
COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
WLOS.com
Two years later, ribbon cutting held for new Old Fort Elementary School building
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a celebration two years in the making in McDowell County Saturday morning, Nov. 5. A ribbon-cutting was held for the new Old Fort Elementary School building. It was built in August 2020, but they were unable to host a community celebration then...
WLOS.com
New library exhibit honors 3 Black men who were lynched in Buncombe County in 1800s
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The history of Buncombe County includes the history of lynching, especially in the period directly following the Civil War. Friday, Nov. 4, there was an unveiling of a new exhibit at the Buncombe County Library Special Collections which honors three Black men who were lynched in the area now known as Buncombe County in the late 1800s.
WLOS.com
U.S. consumers expected to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter as fuel costs surge amid skyrocketing inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Biden Administration announced more than...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Schools superintendent embarks on 'lightning tour' of school system
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson has set the goal to tour all 45 schools in the system in his first few weeks on the job. “I’ve tried to ensure that I’m spending lots of time in each school, because that’s the most important part of the work,” he said.
getnews.info
Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin
We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
wpde.com
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
WLOS.com
Lawsuit filed in deadly Hendersonville wall collapse
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A complaint has been filed in the case of a man who survived a deadly wall collapse in Hendersonville in January 2021. One man died and four people were injured when the retaining wall separating the Hajoca plumbing store from its neighboring property gave way without any warning.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Buncombe County officials have confirmed the first flu-associated death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Health officials say there are several respiratory illnesses circulating in western North Carolina, including influenza. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for those 6 months and older, as a way to prevent infection with the flu as well as make illness milder for those who do get the flu.
WLOS.com
42nd Smoky Mountain Toy Run helps put Christmas toys under tree for WNC kids in need
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Even in the rain, a herd of hogs headed through Swannanoa Saturday, Nov. 5 -- hogs of the motorcycle variety, that is. The 42nd annual Smoky Mountain Toy Run aims to collect Christmas gifts for children in western North Carolina each year. The Smoky Mountain...
WLOS.com
Ministry gives away free winter gear items to those in need, still taking donations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is making sure those in need will be staying warm this winter. Western Carolina Rescue Ministries hosted its annual Coats for the Cold event Saturday, Nov. 5, during which they gave away essential winter gear. Hundreds visited the ministry during the event...
