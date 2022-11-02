Dwyane Wade is living vicariously through that boy and his hewife Gabrielle Union is destroying both that boy and the little girl they are both disgusting in my opinion I said what I said
A name change should be out of the question. The mother named them when they were first born. No change should happen unless she agrees. So, I guess it's a big fat NO.
All children should be raised as their biological gender. When they are no longer the legal responsibility of the parent, then they can navigate as the choose. So the name and gender change issue is over the top period. Biological Mom fighting to ensure son keeps birth name, may have some effect on the son owning to his biological gender in the future, if he is not already on altering drugs.
Related
After Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Filed A Petition To Block Their Daughter, Zaya, From Changing Her Name, He Fully Went Off In An IG Post
Siohvaughn Funches: 5 Things To Know About Dwyane Wade’s Ex Who Is Trying To Take Him To Court
Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Ex-Wife’s Claim He’s Trying To Profit Off Trans Daughter: ‘Very Disappointed’
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
'Superfly' actor Kaalan Walker sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for rapes
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
Shereé Whitfield's Boyfriend Martell Holt's Ex-Lover Puts Him On Blast After He's Spotted Filming 'RHOA'
Inside Herschel Walker’s relationship with wife Julie Blanchard as she reaches out to his abortion accuser
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
Nipsey Hussle's Family Locked In Custody Battle With Rapper's Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Aaron Carter Clears His Name After On-Off Girlfriend Melanie Martin Allegedly Dialed 911 With Drunk Driving Claims
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting to Married With 3 Kids
Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Revealed As 34-Year-Old Married Mormon Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 336