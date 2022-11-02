ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Second suspect charged in 2021 fatal drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
A second person has been charged in connection with a deadly 2021 drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock, police confirmed Wednesday.

Adam Villarreal, who had been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since April on unrelated charges, was served Wednesday with an arrest warrant in connection with the Sept. 1, 2021 fatal shooting of 30-year-old Domingo Siri. The charge is a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

He is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting.

Catelyn Pina, 20, surrendered to U.S. marshals in October for her role in the shooting. Pina reportedly told investigators with the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit that she was driving Villarreal's vehicle from which shots were fired at a residence in the 1600 block of 28th Street.

Police records show Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call about 1:13 a.m. in the area.

Responding officers found Siri and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson suffering gunshot wounds. Siri, who was found in the driveway, died at the scene. Johnson, who was inside the home, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center.

"The information received indicated an ongoing dispute may have been in progress between persons at 1602 28th Street and 1604 28th Street #B," court records state. "Both 1602 28th Street and 1604 28th Street #B are involved in the trafficking of illegal drugs."

Investigators found video from nearby security cameras and bullet shells that indicated "multiple shooters" fired at Siri and Johnson from an adjacent residence that had been the location of unrelated shots-fired calls weeks before the fatal shooting, court records state. Police also found illegal narcotics during a search of the home, the documents state.

Security cameras caught a dark-colored passenger vehicle that investigators traced to Villarreal, who was Pina's boyfriend.

On July 27, investigators met with Pina, who reportedly admitted to driving Villarreal's vehicle during the shooting. She reportedly said another person asked them for a ride and gave her driving directions before the shooting.

She reportedly said the shooting happened quickly and said her boyfriend, who had a firearm, never shot at anyone. However, she said the other person, who she said was the shooter, had a "big gun," the warrant states.

According to the warrant, Villarreal denied being involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Villarreal was arrested in April on multiple charges including vehicle burglary, harboring a runaway, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pina's arrest on Sept. 30. Pina agreed to surrender to authorities that day but she never showed. Police officials said she surrendered Oct. 5 to U.S. marshalls at the Lubbock County Detention Center where she remains held. Her bond is set at $500,000.

