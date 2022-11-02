ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Crosby County

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

A 46-year-old Amarillo man died in a tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday 10 miles outside of Crosbyton, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators believe Scott Moore was traveling northeast on FM 193 when his 2013 Peterbilt tractor truck went straight through a curve on the road. He overcorrected and went across the road and drove into several drainage barriers before the vehicle stopped in the field next to the road.

According to DPS, Moore was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained from the crash. Other factors contributing to the crash were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Thursday morning crash turned fatal

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Thursday morning collision that left a 64-year-old man dead. Officers were called to the 400 block of Texas Avenue on November 3, at 9:06 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries involving a SUV and an armored truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: One person injured in rollover on Hwy. 62/82 near Idalou

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idalou Fire Department have responded to a two-vehicle crash east of Idalou Friday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., a car driving on East FM 400 attempted to pull onto Hwy. 62/82, according to DPS officials. The...
IDALOU, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
HEREFORD, TX
Talk 1340

Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police

A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

University Avenue lane closures begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be performing underground utility work on University Avenue starting Monday. The work is anticipated to take three days to complete, weather permitting. Two southbound lanes will be closed, starting at 82nd Street, in order for workers to safely perform the work.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Body found after train collision in Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train crash that resulted in one death. It was found near North 24th street in Canyon. According to the Sherriff’s Department. deputies were called to the scene around 9:50 p.m. Monday night on a call of a person being hit by the train. […]
CANYON, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy