Amarillo man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Crosby County

A 46-year-old Amarillo man died in a tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday 10 miles outside of Crosbyton, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators believe Scott Moore was traveling northeast on FM 193 when his 2013 Peterbilt tractor truck went straight through a curve on the road. He overcorrected and went across the road and drove into several drainage barriers before the vehicle stopped in the field next to the road.

According to DPS, Moore was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained from the crash. Other factors contributing to the crash were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing.