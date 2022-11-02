ABILENE, Texas — An employee at an Abilene restaurant has been accused of human trafficking. The information below is all according to court documents. The Texas Attorney General's Office received a statement from Javier Rodriguez-Castro that he had been brought to the United States from Honduras and forced to work in Abilene. Castro said that he got in contact with a man called "Chapin" identified as Gerardo Quijada-Soto who smuggled him and twelve other individuals by train and foot from Honduras.

