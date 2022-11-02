ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged murderer pleads guilty to 2017 arson charge

By Michael Mahar
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An alleged murderer pleaded guilty to third-degree arson on Wednesday. Anthony Paradise, 44, admitted to lighting a building on fire in 2017.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Paradise was responsible for sabotaging electrical and gas systems in several buildings at Curtis Lumber on State Route 67 in Ballston back on Nov. 27, 2017. Officials said that Paradise next damaged buildings and computer systems, tampered with the 911 system on the Verizon Wireless tower, and set fire to a storage building full of sub-flooring. That fire apparently caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

After the Curtis Lumber incident, Paradise was arrested on Dec. 21, 2017 for an alleged bank robbery at the Adirondack Trust Company in Saratoga Springs. While serving time for the robbery, he allegedly strangled and killed his cellmate, Delmus Tanner, at the Green Correctional Facility. He was indicted for that crime on April 9, 2019.

Paradise’s sentencing for his arson plea is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2023. He still awaits his murder trial.

