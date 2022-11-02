ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors concerned about Regency Square Mall, owners say repairs are on the way

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community members are voicing their concerns about a Jacksonville shopping mall that’s been around for more than five decades.

At Regency Square Mall, leaks in the ceiling, mold and other issues have customers worried about their health and safety.

Paris Roberts, who shopped Wednesday at the mall, has lived in Jacksonville her entire life.

“Honestly, it’s very sad,” Roberts said. “The upkeep of it hasn’t been done well.”

She noticed firsthand the conditions when she stepped inside.

“It’s not good at all,” Roberts said. “You definitely do want to feel safe. You don’t want to be afraid of the ceiling falling, and there’s holes all in the ceilings. You can see where there’s water rings and stuff like that.”

She added that the air conditioning is frequently out.

Action News Jax told you about that in 2019.

On Wednesday afternoon, Action News Jax received the following statement from a representative from Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group.

“The health and safety of our customers and merchants is always our number one priority. We are aware of the conditions at the Regency Square Mall and are working diligently to resolve the matter. Roof repairs were recently completed, and we are in the process of scheduling repairs for remaining items. We will provide additional updates to the community as soon as we have new information to share.”

Clarence Wallace has also lived in Jacksonville his entire life. He remembers when Regency Square Mall first opened.

“That was the place to be,” Wallace said.

Wallace said times have changed.

“It’s sad to see it like this now,” Wallace said.

In 2020, Action News Jax reported when Regency Square Mall was at risk of losing power, as the owner had owed JEA more than $349,000, JEA confirmed.

The mall made the $349,000 payment. JEA gave us this statement “JEA received a payment, and disconnection is halted.”

Matt Whetstone said he hasn’t been to Regency Square Mall in years but believes something has to change.

“If they want to be able to generate business and keep customers coming back they have to be able to keep it up,” Whetstone said.

Comments / 26

I miss that government cheese.
6d ago

This mall use to be so packed, Barneys Coffee shop, 2 arcades, 2 book stores, Spencers, Camelot, Natural Wonders, Big food court. Miss it, was my home away from home.

Reply
3
James Nesmith
6d ago

It's so sad to see wat it became. Regency was the place to b. I still miss it.

Reply
8
 

