Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault
A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust
TYLER, Texas — Early this morning Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriffs executed a search and arrest warrant. An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriffs Office. According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were...
Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police. Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the October search and included: Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor Other firearms […]
VIDEO: Morris County children rescued from home by neighbor
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 49-year-old Larry Murl Smith of Scroggins on a Franklin County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Kaufman County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was $150,000 on the drug charge and $25,000 on the assault charge.
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
Weather-Related Updates From Hopkins County Emergency Management Officials
Most of Hopkins County was reported to have weathered the tornado and early evening storm with minimal damages. Structural damages reported, thus far, have been contained to one area and no injuries reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to reports from city and county emergency officials. At 5:24 p.m., Sulphur...
North Lamar ISD teacher’s aide fired, charged with assaulting minor
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A North Lamar ISD teacher’s aide was fired after being charged with three counts of assault against a minor with disabilities. April Farmer, an instructional aide at Parker Elementary School, was arrested on three felony charges of injury to a child or disabled person, on October 26, according to a press release from the school district.
At Least 1 Dead In McCurtain County Following Tornado
At least one person has died and several people were injured in the storms that hit parts of Oklahoma Friday, according to authorities. McCurtain County officials confirmed that a 90-year-old man died and seven individuals have minor injuries after tornadoes tore through parts of the southeast region of the state.
Body Found In Durant Parking Lot
Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
Woman injured after tree falls on her in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was injured after a tree fell on her in Choctaw County Friday. Lewis Collins from the Choctaw County Office of Emergency Management said the unidentified woman injured her back, and suffered lacerations after a tree fell down on her. This is a developing...
Suspect Injured, Jailed After UTV Theft And Pursuit
Halloween commenced early on Monday, October 31, 2022. Soon after daylight on Monday Morning, a resident from the 100-block of Titus County Road 2650 reported that someone had just stolen a late model Kawasaki Mule (Utility Vehicle) from their residence and had left traveling in the direction of Franklin County.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 04)
Thursday, Nov 3, the Paris Police Department responded to 63 calls for service, arrested one adult person, and received one Felonious Call of a Burglary of a Habitation in the 3000-block of West Kaufman Street. Officers did not provide any details of the Burglary.
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday afternoon. Antlers Police said they were contacted about the discovery around 3 p.m. Sunday. Antlers Police and the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office responded, and Sheriff BJ Hedgecock contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of...
Fannin County plans for cameras to read license plates
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Fannin County Sheriff's Office has plans to install a network of cameras that can read license plates. Sheriff Mark Johnson said most Texas counties already have similar technology. "It will help you recover a lot of stolen vehicles, a lot of stolen property,"...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Denison (Denison, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Denison on Wednesday. The crash happened on U.S. 75 near Spur 503 at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision involving three people.
Durant woman found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County jury convicted a Durant woman Tuesday of first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of her friend last year. Jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree manslaughter in the death of Nichole Humphres, whose life was taken in July of 2021, and recommended a sentenced of four years in prison.
Investigation after human remains found in Antlers
ANTLERS, Okla. (KTEN) — A mystery is unfolding in Antlers. Antlers police said officers and Pushmataha County deputies responded Sunday afternoon after receiving a report about possible human remains being located in a wooded area south of State Highway 3 and the Indian Nation Turnpike. The Oklahoma State Bureau...
Man hospitalized after crashing into tree
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man was sent to the hospital after a crash in Choctaw County Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened near N 4280 Rd and E 2100 Rd, approximately seven miles east and two miles south of Hugo. Troopers said a van...
