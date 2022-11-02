Read full article on original website
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Rich-R'-Tone Records historical marker unveiled in Johnson City honors bluegrass roots
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new historical marker has been unveiled in Johnson City. The marker honors Rich-R'-Tone Records and it is located outside the pavilion at Founders Park in downtown Johnson City. Rich-R'-Tone Records, an independent label, was the first label dedicated to recording bluegrass music. The...
Health clinic provides needed services for free
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping the underserved population receive the health care they need was the goal of a local health clinic. It took place Friday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. Several community partners, including Appalachian Miles for Smiles, Health Wagon and Ballad, teamed up to provide the services. Some...
Out of Darkness walk held for suicide prevention in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention was held Saturday in Bristol. The Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention gathers across the state each year to host the walk. Organizers say the mission is to save lives and provide hope...
Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
Authorities in Sullivan County investigating after 17-year-old found dead in Blountville
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities in Sullivan County are investigating after a teenager was found dead in Blountville Friday. Police said 17-year-old Gavin Brown was found by a family member inside a home on County Hill Road in Blountville. Brown’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone...
Woman killed in Johnson County crash, THP says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed in a crash in Johnson County Thursday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. A THP report stated that a GMC Yukon driven by 30-year-old Debra Salmons, of Mountain City, was going east on Lakeview Drive. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to go off the left side of the road and down an embankment.
Mistletoe Market to kick off Thursday in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The Mistletoe Market will kick off Thursday in Abingdon. Mistletoe Market is a holiday shopping event and the biggest annual fundraiser for William King Museum of Art. The event is at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Vendors at Mistletoe Market offer unique items, including...
Early voter turn out is down in both Virginia and Tennessee
Thousands of registered voters in Tennessee and Virginia have cast their ballots early ahead of next week's general election, but the overall turnout is way down. According to Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, early voting statewide is down more than 38% compared to the previous mid-term election in 2018.
Community members address concerns regarding Bristol landfill, next steps to be taken
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The smell still lingers even after the Bristol, Virginia landfill closed in early September. That concern was one of the biggest topics discussed at Thursday's community meeting hosted by the Bristol Ministerial Alliance and H.O.P.E. for Bristol. To get to be a disaster of this...
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
Career fair in Scott County provides students with valuable information
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — High school students had the opportunity to check out area businesses and to see what career paths are out there. Five hundred students from area schools in Southwest Virginia descended on the Scott County Career and Technical Center Thursday. Dozens of businesses were on...
'Absolutely shocked': Parent reacts to Sullivan County school bus driver arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — New reaction from school officials and a parent, after police say a woman was arrested, accused of driving a school bus while high on meth in Sullivan County. Sullivan County School officials say affected families were made aware of the arrest. While that driver...
4 people charged in Wise County assault, police say
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Charges have been filed against four people in connection to a recent assault in Wise County, according to police. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, they have worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to secure warrants for 3 adults and 1 juvenile involved in the assault of a woman that occurred at a party on October 30, in Pound. Kennedi Addington, 18, of Pound, Virginia has been charged with felony assault. Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, of Wise, Virginia, and Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, of Wise, Virginia, have also been charged with felony assault.
2 people killed after vehicle crashes into Johnson City gas station, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City Thursday, according to police. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on North Roan Street at the intersection of Bristol Highway. The...
Daniel Boone's not so secret weapon: Ben Shrewsbury
He’s Daniel Boone’s secret weapon whose secret is now out. Ben Shrewsberry is one of the top recruits in the country. Daniel Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins calls Shrewsbury the team MVP because of his abilty to change the field. And football wasn’t even Shrewsberry’s first love. He...
ETSU picks up exhibition win over Limestone
(WCYB) — In its first and only exhibition game, the ETSU men's basketball team defeated Limestone 71-56 at Freedom Hall Friday night. DeAnthony Tipler was one of three Bucs in double-figures, leading the way with 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting from 3-point range. Jalen Haynes and Jaden...
