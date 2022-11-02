ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Health clinic provides needed services for free

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping the underserved population receive the health care they need was the goal of a local health clinic. It took place Friday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. Several community partners, including Appalachian Miles for Smiles, Health Wagon and Ballad, teamed up to provide the services. Some...
GRAY, TN
Out of Darkness walk held for suicide prevention in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention was held Saturday in Bristol. The Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention gathers across the state each year to host the walk. Organizers say the mission is to save lives and provide hope...
BRISTOL, VA
Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
KINGSPORT, TN
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Woman killed in Johnson County crash, THP says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed in a crash in Johnson County Thursday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. A THP report stated that a GMC Yukon driven by 30-year-old Debra Salmons, of Mountain City, was going east on Lakeview Drive. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to go off the left side of the road and down an embankment.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Mistletoe Market to kick off Thursday in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The Mistletoe Market will kick off Thursday in Abingdon. Mistletoe Market is a holiday shopping event and the biggest annual fundraiser for William King Museum of Art. The event is at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Vendors at Mistletoe Market offer unique items, including...
ABINGDON, VA
Early voter turn out is down in both Virginia and Tennessee

Thousands of registered voters in Tennessee and Virginia have cast their ballots early ahead of next week's general election, but the overall turnout is way down. According to Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, early voting statewide is down more than 38% compared to the previous mid-term election in 2018.
TENNESSEE STATE
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
4 people charged in Wise County assault, police say

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Charges have been filed against four people in connection to a recent assault in Wise County, according to police. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, they have worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to secure warrants for 3 adults and 1 juvenile involved in the assault of a woman that occurred at a party on October 30, in Pound. Kennedi Addington, 18, of Pound, Virginia has been charged with felony assault. Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, of Wise, Virginia, and Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, of Wise, Virginia, have also been charged with felony assault.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Daniel Boone's not so secret weapon: Ben Shrewsbury

He’s Daniel Boone’s secret weapon whose secret is now out. Ben Shrewsberry is one of the top recruits in the country. Daniel Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins calls Shrewsbury the team MVP because of his abilty to change the field. And football wasn’t even Shrewsberry’s first love. He...
GRAY, TN
ETSU picks up exhibition win over Limestone

(WCYB) — In its first and only exhibition game, the ETSU men's basketball team defeated Limestone 71-56 at Freedom Hall Friday night. DeAnthony Tipler was one of three Bucs in double-figures, leading the way with 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting from 3-point range. Jalen Haynes and Jaden...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

