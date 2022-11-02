Read full article on original website
Retail marijuana zoning rules adopted in Riverhead, over town supervisor’s opposition
A zoning code regulating recreational marijuana businesses in Riverhead, barring them from locating near residences, schools and other family-friendly places, was adopted by the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday. The board voted 4-1 to adopt the code, with Supervisor Yvette Aguiar casting the lone dissenting vote, arguing that it will be...
fireislandnews.com
After the Audit New Gatekeepers Take Charge in Ocean Beach
There is new leadership in the Ocean Beach Village office. After over a decade with Steven Brautigam serving in the role of Village Clerk-Treasurer at the helm, he tendered his resignation effective November 1, 2022. This move was a long time coming, but closure came abruptly. A Special Board of...
therealdeal.com
Long Island landlord forks over $15K to settle voucher case
The owner of two multifamily properties in Suffolk County will hand over a modest sum to settle housing discrimination claims. Renaissance Management, owner of both Renaissance Bay in East Patchogue and Renaissance Hills in Hauppauge, will pay $15,000 under the settlement with Long Island Housing Services, Newsday reported. The real...
Herald Community Newspapers
Developer seeks tax breaks to restore aging North Park building
A Great Neck-based developer is seeking tax abatements from Nassau County economic development officials so it will be able to restore an empty former warehouse in Long Beach’s North Park section, but some residents are already voicing concern about increased traffic in the area and whether the project would bring new jobs.
OSHA investigating contractor in charge of renovating LI building that collapsed injuring 6
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced its intention to investigate the Long Island contractor in charge of renovating the boat storage yard where a building collapsed injuring six workers on Thursday.
ctexaminer.com
Hike in Darien Tipping Fees Sparks Loss of Large Customer, Added Charges
DARIEN – The town’s Department of Public Works raised solid waste fees at its transfer station last month leading directly to the loss of one large customer and additional charges for some residents. Keith Pensiero, owner of Darien Disposal, told CT Examiner that he planned to continue to...
longisland.com
County Executive Blakeman and NCPD Commissioner Ryder Announce "Operation Safe Streets"
County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman and Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder have announced “Operation Safe Streets” as Nassau County approaches the upcoming Holiday Season. This initiative will focus on education of the public and enforcement to ensure the safety of all individuals that travel on Nassau County roadways, as some of the crimes and violations below can lead to other criminal activity.
Port Jefferson – Welcome to HARBOR VIEW–A Gated Community!
Clubhouse with gym & rec room, Tennis & salt-water Pool plus all Port Jefferson Village amenities! Living room features gas fireplace, kitchen has granite counters and breakfast area. Spacious landing leads to primary en suite with bath, then to the 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath. $795,000 | MLS# 3438663.
cityandstateny.com
On Long Island, a state Senate battleground
During a recent weekend, Long Island played host to national bigwigs from both parties. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallied with GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin in Suffolk County, while First Lady Jill Biden phone-banked with Gov. Kathy Hochul on the island. Their presence was unusual – it’s not every day that New York elections garner national attention, let alone the happenings in New York City’s suburbs.
Business News: REI store heading to Huntington
REI, an outdoor apparel and goods store, is scheduled to open in Huntington by summer 2023, according to a news release from REI Co-op. The 21,100-square-foot store will be in the Huntington Shopping Center at 350 Walt Whitman Road. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and...
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
St. Johnland hosts ribbon cutting for Medicaid-eligible assisted living facility
St. Johnland recently held a celebration to commemorate the newly completed Assisted Living Facility on their Kings Park campus. The Assisted Living facility is the newest addition to St. Johnland which was founded in 1866 and since then has been providing care and support for the community. Located in a...
midislandtimes.com
Levittown Council announces Halloween Horror House winners
Responses to Levittown Community Council’s Halloween Horror House Contest brought out numerous spectators at the winners’ homes this Halloween season. The following winners were selected: First place went to 3654 Mallard Road in Levittown, the home of Joseph and Roseann Castro. Joe is the mastermind behind “Mallard Manor”...
Santos takes on Zimmerman in NY's 3rd Congressional district race on Long Island
Both candidates are openly gay - but that may be the most they have in common. In terms of politics, they are miles apart.
longisland.com
Nassau DA: Dog Abuser Sentenced to Jail Time and 50-Year Animal Ban
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that an animal abuser was sentenced to one year in jail for killing two puppies and nearly killing a third animal in 2019. Ellie Knoller, 32, pleaded guilty before Judge Teresa Corrigan to three counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (an E...
danspapers.com
Montauk’s Poppy Heart Art Shop Raising Funds for Move
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Poppy Heart, a café, art studio and retail store in Montauk, is hoping to crowdsource a move to a more affordable new location upon closing its current shop at the end of the year. Juliana Purcell Sheehan, who manages the...
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
danspapers.com
David Ehrlich of Southampton Dies at 80
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. David Ehrlich — husband of Shantiji “Shanti” Ehrlich (née Sarah Ann Schalek) and father of Ian, Blake, Ella and Arthur Ehrlich — died on Saturday, October 22. He was 80. Ehrlich was born on August 12,...
northforker.com
Join a North Fork winter CSA for fruits, vegetables, eggs and more
The winter CSA share at Garden of Eve Farm (credit: Felicia LaLomia). Summer may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn’t mean farms are resting on their laurels. Join a local CSA (community supported agriculture) for local, often-organic vegetables, fruits and more, such as cheese and eggs. Zilnicki...
6sqft
A tennis court and a boxwood maze surround this $2.7M 1913 Tudor home on Long Island
This vintage Tudor home at 294 North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre, New York sits on three-quarters of an acre, where you’ll find an in-ground pool, a tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car garage. At the front of the Long Island home is a decorative boxwood hedge maze in the style of a formal garden. Asking $2,725,000, this something-for-everyone estate has four bedrooms, a finished third floor, and bonus space in the basement.
