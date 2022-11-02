Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: ‘White ribbon’ forming at JHMR
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The snowmakers are on at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort this afternoon and the “white ribbon” is beginning to take shape ahead of opening day on Nov. 25. According to Buckrail Meteorologist Alan Smith, a strong storm is expected to impact the area tomorrow...
buckrail.com
Teton Pass: No trailer traffic, chain law level 1
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has issued a no trailer traffic alert as of 9:45 a.m. today, Nov. 4. The Tetons will see a total of 10-20 inches of snow from Friday afternoon through Saturday night, according to a recent forecast by Buckrail Meteorologist Alan Smith. Heavy winds and dangerous driving conditions are expected on The Pass tomorrow.
buckrail.com
Library announces after-hours trivia
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Library has announced a night of after-hours team trivia. Trivia enthusiasts aged teen and up are invited to form teams of one to six people Monday night, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Library’s fireplace area. Cabin Fever Story Slam all-star Den Binderu has hand-selected trivia topics ranging from literature and sports to local Jackson folklore.
buckrail.com
START Bus seeks public feedback for new winter schedule
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Southeast Teton Area Rapid Transit (START) is currently seeking feedback on proposed revisions to the Teton Village Local bus schedule as well as the Star Valley and Teton Valley commuter bus schedules. The proposed revisions to the current Teton Village bus schedule are due to...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect Over parts of Wyoming: Yellowstone with High Winds, Jackson Hole with Possible White Out Conditions
Wyoming is under "Winter Storm Watch" in some areas as Yellowstone is experiencing high winds and Jackson Hole could experience whiteout conditions. The National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming, office has issued a Winter Storm Watch to several areas of Wyoming. Issued at 3:45 AM, Thursday, the urgent winter weather message from the service will be in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening.
buckrail.com
National Museum of Wildlife Art to host Wolf Weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Museum of Wildlife Art will open Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan with a series of events, collectively coined “Wolf Weekend.” The exhibition, created by National Geographic Society and the National Museum of Wildlife Art, will display images and videos—highlighting the contrast between wolves that live in perceived competition with humans and wolves that live without human intervention. It will be on view at the National Museum of Wildlife Art through April 29, 2023.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: New public art mural at the Hub
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Public Art has unveiled a new mural on the east side of The Hub Bicycles on West Pearl St. When the Hub moved into this new space last year, owner Hal Wheeler knew he needed to make a mark on the building’s refurbished exterior. JH Public Art, in partnership with The Hub Bicycles, launched a call to artists to find a muralist who could capture the tie between bicycling and a strong community.
buckrail.com
“No community is immune” — services for families & children are essential
JACKSON, Wyo. — From his perspective at the helm of the Teton Youth & Family Services Board, Jim Hesser holds unique insight into the diversity of ways in which the nonprofit serves the community. He understands better than many how the constellation of programs have saved lives, strengthened families, and forged hopeful futures for thousands of young people.
buckrail.com
Major winter storm for Teton County on Friday and Saturday
JACKSON, Wyo. – A powerful storm system loaded with Pacific moisture will impact Teton County on Friday and Saturday with heavy snow and strong winds for both the mountains and the valley. However, the valley will see a changeover to a rain/snow mix on Saturday afternoon. A Winter Storm...
buckrail.com
How to conquer a small town with charity
JACKSON, Wyo. — The unified efforts of local government with the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust (JHCHT), a nonprofit funded by wealthy donors, has created a blended public/private group that is positioning itself to become the landlords of the middle class in Jackson. Around ten years ago the community set a goal for 65% of the local workforce to live locally. Broad public support for local workforce housing has morphed into a collaboration between the County, Town of Jackson, and JHCHT to become the primary housing developers and controllers of the workforce living in Jackson. Below market price housing is the well-intentioned product, control is the inevitable side effect that calls for close scrutiny. Along the way towards centralizing control of housing, numerous problems have arisen and many questions need answering. Low-income residents’ needs are being bypassed and their overall financial well-being is compromised. Public interests beyond workforce housing needs are being subsumed. There are conflicts of interest dating back many years. The Town Council is also trying to bypass public input and accountability. Heavy government interference in the housing market requires a high degree of public trust. This trust is eroding. This election is an opportunity to re-evaluate the accountability and consequences of the current affordable housing strategy in Jackson.
buckrail.com
Alpenhof listed for $50M
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The Alpenhof, a bavarian lodge built in 1965 at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, is on the market for $50 million. Jackson Hole Real Estate Company listed the property on Nov. 2. The original owners, Dietrich and Anneliese Oberreit sold the Alpenhof to...
buckrail.com
Them on Us: ‘Wyoming’s new land rush’
JACKSON, Wyo. — Economic disparity has become synonymous with Jackson Hole, and a segment on CBS News “Sunday Morning” highlights the impact on housing from both sides of the socioeconomic spectrum. “There’s a saying in town that you either have three homes or three jobs,” correspondent Ben...
buckrail.com
Teton Pass: Stalled semi-truck, expect delays
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has issued an alert that a semi-truck is stalled and blocking a travel lane at milepost 11.5. Drivers should expect delays, and be prepared to stop. WYDOT has also issued alerts of black ice on the Teton Pass, and a chain law level 1.
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
buckrail.com
Election Day is just four days away, do you know what SPET #11 is all about?
JACKSON, Wyo. — With polls closing next Tuesday, Nov. 8, Energy Conservation Works wanted to take one last opportunity to share information on how to vote and what impact your vote could have on our energy future. First of all, SPET, our Town and County’s ‘Specific Purpose Excise Tax,’...
buckrail.com
Four Seasons acquired for $315M cash
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole is being acquired by Host Hotels & Resorts, the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust. Host Hotels & Resorts announced yesterday, Nov. 2 that they had acquired the Teton Village 125-room resort for approximately $315 million...
buckrail.com
Early voting ends Monday: Where, when and how to vote in the 2022 election
JACKSON, Wyo. — Election day is right around the corner. Here’s what you need to know to ensure your vote is counted. Early voting ends Monday, Nov. 7. You can vote absentee in person in the basement of the Teton County Administration Building located at 200 S Willow Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m – 5 p.m. This polling site will not be open on election day.
svinews.com
Crews respond to single-vehicle rollover
Members of the Afton Volunteer Fire Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) and Star Valley EMS responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover over the Salt River Pass on Wednesday. While no injuries were reported, it highlighted the changing seasons as wind, rain and snow are...
buckrail.com
Vogelheim talks tax
JACKSON, Wyo. — Because of your hard work and financial support, we have a chance to win House District 23. Funded by hundreds of individual donations, we continue to champion the needs of the people. 36% increase in property taxes in one year!. This is unacceptable. From the start...
buckrail.com
Your choice, your future
JACKSON, Wyo. — Abortion rights are front and center this election. Reproductive freedom is about women controlling their own destinies – to make decisions for themselves. As a woman – and the only woman who will be in the Teton County delegation to Cheyenne if elected – Liz understands why this is a fundamental right, a right to privacy – and not something left for politicians to decide. Such a decision can be complex, nuanced and difficult and is best made by a woman, her family and her doctor.
