Alleged Witness To Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting Says Rapper Was Trying To Mediate Argument In Last Moments
An alleged bystander who was present at the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was fatally shot said the rapper and Quavo were trying to “be the mediator” before gunfire rang out, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman, who refused to identify herself, called in for a short interview with YouTube host Storm Monroe. She confirmed RadarOnline.com’s report that the shooting that went down was NOT over a game of dice.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Takeoff and Quavo were hanging out at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Sources told us that the Migos rapper stepped outside the venue around...
musictimes.com
Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged
A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death
see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaron Carter Reported Dead At 34, Former Child Star Said To Have Drowned In Bath
The Florida-born star is survived by his son, Prince. As the music industry continues to mourn the tragic death of Takeoff earlier this month, another celebrity light has been unexpectedly taken from the world – 34-year-old Aaron Carter. TMZ broke the story on Saturday (November 5), reporting that the...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Migos rapper Takeoff’s official cause of death revealed by coroner
Takeoff’s official cause of death was revealed Wednesday via the medical examiner’s office in Houston. The Migos member died of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm,” according to records released to Page Six by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, per the report. The place of death is noted as “outside business Houston, TX,” which has been widely reported as 810 Billiards & Bowling. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday following a verbal argument that allegedly took place over a game...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Takeoff shooting: Coroner’s report reveals Migos rapper was shot multiple times
New details regarding rapper Takeoff’s recent death have been revealed in the coroner’s report. The former Migos bandmember was fatally shot on Tuesday (1 November) in a bowling alleyway in Houston, Texas during an altercation that reportedly emerged after a dice game.His death was announced by his representative and confirmed shortly after by police. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.According to the coroner’s report, obtained by the New York Post, Takeoff was shot several times. It confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds”.During a later press conference, the police said a...
Recording Reveals Courtney Clenney Called Black Boyfriend The N-Word Months Before Stabbing Christian Obumseli
Ever since news broke about OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer Courtney Clenney stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death, Clenney’s attorneys have been scrambling to paint their client as the innocent victim in the couple’s toxic relationship and Obumseli as the aggressor and abuser. They’ve had their work...
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis Drops Attempted Murder Charges Against Lil Durk, Cites ‘Prosecutorial Discretion’
Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis drops attempted murder charges against Lil Durk Stemming from a 2019 incident outside of a nightclub.
Offset subtly pays tribute to nephew Takeoff after Migos member’s death
Offset subtly paid tribute to Takeoff via social media one day after the Migos member’s death. While the “Clout” rapper has yet to address Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting at a Houston bowling alley, he changed his Instagram profile picture Wednesday to one of his late nephew. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, wore black sunglasses and smiled in the throwback snap. Offset, 30, added a white heart emoji in the corner of the photo. Takeoff was playing a dice game at 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when an altercation broke out and a gun went off. The Grammy nominee...
musictimes.com
Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?
On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
hotnewhiphop.com
NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff
The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Takeoff shooting - latest: Migos rapper’s coroner report reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
Migos rapper Takeoff killed at 28 in Houston bowling alley shooting
Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed overnight outside a Houston bowling alley, his attorney and police said. He was 28. "Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff," attorney Drew Findling said in a statement. "Takeoff was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Shooting Update: Investigators Are Piecing Together Beef That Led Up To Fatal Incident
Police still have not publicly identified a suspect, although at least one person of interest was caught flashing his gun on video. News of 28-year-old Takeoff’s unexpected death has shaken the hip-hop community to its core this week, and as the days since he was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, continue to fly by, investigators have shared more details into the tragedy.
papermag.com
Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death
Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
Trump-supporting Florida man convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag
A Trump-supporting Florida man has been convicted of shooting at a man on a jetski flying a “Ridin’ with Biden” flag on election day in 2020.A Miami jury found Eduardo Acosta, 39, guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery. Now he faces between 20 years and life imprisonment when he is sentenced on 16 December.Prosecutors told the court that Acosta was out on his own personal watercraft with a group on 3 November 2020 when they came across two other men on a small island in Biscayne Bay.The court heard that those men, Wilson Peralta...
