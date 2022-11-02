Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
WNEM
Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
Man charged in Jackson murder is heading to trial
Martin is accused of killing 42-year-old Markeithis Thomas-James Smith in August. Martin was found in Mississippi.
A confrontation over how to use a kiosk in a Jackson McDonald's led to violence
One woman says her trip to the Jackson West Avenue McDonald's ended with her being beaten by employees and left her with injuries that still linger months later.
Ingham County man sentenced to 70-100 years in prison for beating 2 women to death with hammer
A 30-year-old man from the Lansing area was sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison on Thursday morning for fatally beating two women to death with a hammer in 2019.
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids man arraigned in Ottawa Co. mail thefts case
Police believe the mail thefts may be part of a larger criminal operation. The investigation is ongoing.
Lansing police informs people about Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week
The Lansing Police Department is wrapping up Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week by getting out into the community informing walkers of safe walking practices.
Unsafe, unsanitary working conditions reported at LPD
Lansing's top cop said police and other emergency employees are dealing with unsafe and unsanitary working conditions inside some facilities.
Laingsburg man arrested for shooting in Dimondale
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dimondale on Thursday morning.
Jackson getting $16.5M boost, teen fatally shot at party: Jackson headlines Oct. 29 – Nov. 3
JACKSON, MI – Jackson is getting $16.5 million from the state of Michigan to aid in infrastructure improvements. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The city of Jackson is receiving $16.5 million from the state of Michigan to aid in lead water...
‘I wish I could change it’: Killer apologizes for murdering two women with hammer
LANSING, Mich. — A man who pleaded guilty to murdering two women with a hammer in 2019 offered an apology in court before his sentencing. Kiernan Brown was sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison for the deaths of Kaylee Ann Brock, 26, and Julie Ann Mooney, 32, in May 2019, The Associated Press reported. Brown pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder, MLive.com reported.
Man charged with attempted murder in Jackson shooting
JACKSON, MI – A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new man has been arraigned on attempted murder charges. Christian Scott Gorzen, 20, was arraigned Thursday, Nov. 3, on one felony count of assault with intent to murder after being accused of shooting a man who is in stable condition after suffering three gunshot wounds.
Fox17
Sheriff: Grand Rapids man arrested in ongoing mail theft investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY — One man is in custody for mail theft and check fraud, but the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is working to learn if he was involved in a larger criminal operation. On Tuesday, deputies say a bank in the Jension area notified them of a person trying...
Michigan Man Known as The Hammer Killer Sentenced To Prison
A Michigan man known as "The Hammer Killer" was caught during a killing spree of women and has been sentenced to a possible century in prison. In May 2019, a Michigan man murdered 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston and 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt. The man admitted to the authorities that he had murdered both using a hammer. The really shocking part is the man was on his way to kill two more women using the hammer.
Lansing Police need help solving assault & car theft case
Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a vehicle theft and assault case?
Investigation underway after Lansing man serving time for retail fraud dies at Ingham County Jail
A Lansing man who was serving time for retail fraud has died at the Ingham County Jail. Dudley Riley, 55, was found in medical distress in his cell Tuesday morning, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
Trial begins in case of Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money
FLINT, MI – The trial for a Flint man who prosecutors say shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Mundy Township over gas money began Wednesday, Nov. 2, after a jury was seated following roughly six hours of jury selection. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd, who prosecutors said killed Martina Marlo...
Jalopnik
'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership
Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
Police arrest suspect in Jackson stabbing that sent man to the hospital
JACKSON, MI - A 34-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday on suspicion he stabbed another man in southwest Jackson, police said. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 11:15 p.m., Nov. 2 in the area of Third and West Morrell streets, said Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt.
