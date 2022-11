1.) On Friday from 5pm to 8pm, local cooking studio Indulge FW inside 3rd Street Market (425 W 3rd St, 817-310-1000) hosts a Chinese Takeout Cooking Class. Learn to make some classic to-go dishes, including beef and broccoli, vegetable chow mein, Chinese greens, and crab rangoon. The cost of $89 per person covers all needed supplies. Register at IndulgeFW.com.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO