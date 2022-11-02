Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
A sunny and warm Tuesday
Subtropical Storm Nicole is over 350 miles east northeast of the northwestern Bahamas with 50mph winds. It is moving west northwest at 8mph. A turn toward the west and west southwest is expected today and tonight and should continue through Wednesday. A turn to the northwest and north-northwest is expected Thursday and Thursday night. On the current track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas today and tonight, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night. Nicole is expected to make a transition to a tropical storm later today, continue strengthening, and it is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida. Nicole's center is expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night.
WDSU
A warm and humid Monday
Subtropical Storm Nicole is about 500 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas with 45mph winds. It is moving north northwest at 14mph. A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected later today. A westward or west southwestward motion is forecast Tuesday through early Thursday. On the current track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Nicole could be near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night. Prolonged period of hazardous weather expected over the northwestern Bahamas, Florida, and the southeastern coast of the United States this week.
Comments / 0