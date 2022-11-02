Subtropical Storm Nicole is over 350 miles east northeast of the northwestern Bahamas with 50mph winds. It is moving west northwest at 8mph. A turn toward the west and west southwest is expected today and tonight and should continue through Wednesday. A turn to the northwest and north-northwest is expected Thursday and Thursday night. On the current track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas today and tonight, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night. Nicole is expected to make a transition to a tropical storm later today, continue strengthening, and it is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida. Nicole's center is expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO