Air Jordan 1 High Elevate “Hyper Royal” Coming Soon: Photos
This platform Air Jordan 1 High is gaining traction. Air Jordan 1 variations have increased in popularity over the years. Back in the day, it used to be that fans just wanted the regular old Air Jordan 1s. These days, however, there is a lot more interest in sneakers that push the boundaries of the silhouette.
Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” Gets A Release Date
The “Silver Bullet” Air Max 97 is just a week away. Nike has released some exceptionally iconic sneakers over the last few decades. One of these shoes is none other than the Nike Air Max 97, which is 25 years old at this point. In 2017, this shoe has a huge resurgence during its 20th anniversary, and five years later, it continues to go strong.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “University Blue” Unveiled
“University Blue” is back on the Air Jordan 1. There is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the greatest sneakers ever made. The shoe made its retail debut all the way back in 1985, and over the past 37 years, fans have been blessed with a truly spectacular and iconic silhouette that will always be beloved by all.
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Officially Revealed
A Ma Maniére is back with a new Jumpman collab. A Ma Maniére is one of the most beloved sneaker stores in the United States, and it is a staple of Atlanta. The brand has been having a huge surge in popularity as of late, and much of it is due to its collaborations with Jumpman.
Puma Honors Nipsey Hussle With Two New TMC Sneakers
Puma and TMC are back for a new collaboration. Nipsey Hussle left a massive impact on the rap game and culture as a whole. When Nipsey passed away tragically in 2019, fans were shocked and saddened. He was in the midst of building an empire, and since his passing, his family has done everything possible to make sure that legacy survives for eternity.
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Lakers” Drops Soon: Photos
The Lakers color scheme is coming to the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Jordan Brand has been coming through with sneakers that are more accessible to those with disabilities. One of the shoes that shares that design philosophy is none other than the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. This is one of the coolest Jordan 1s to drop over the years, and it continues to turn heads.
