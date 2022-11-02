Read full article on original website
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
WATCH: New fire station opens in Colorado Springs
Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police said they are investigating a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday off Garden of the Gods Road. Police said two people are shot and in the hospital but no arrests have been made at this time. The post Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road appeared first on KRDO.
Robbery at business on Friday afternoon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the Old Colorado City area. Officers were called to the area of S. 12th St. and W. Colorado Ave. around midnight Friday. A woman was found dead at the scene with what CSPD are calling 'obvious trauma and The post Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver
WATCH: Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown Colorado Springs
Car crash in Falcon left one dead
FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 6:30 p.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Meridian and Falcon Highway. A Nissan, driven by a 17-year-old male, ended up in a ditch and had one person ejected from it. CSP says that the other passenger in the Nissan did not survive.
One dead after reported shooting in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead late Friday night. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. When they arrived on scene, officers located a dead man.
Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
Crash in Cimarron Hills leaves car flipped on roof, one person trapped
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday evening, crews responded to a crash that ended with one of the vehicles on its roof. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the accident happened at Peterson Rd & N Carefree Cir. CSFD said the crash, which happened around 7:20 p.m., left one...
Rings stolen from Colorado assisted living center returned on victim's birthday
Trudie Preiss almost always wears her rings, so imagine the shock she felt when she realized they were missing from the desk in her room.
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
Colorado Springs police investigating after woman found dead near Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City Thursday night. Police said they initially received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue around 11:25 p.m. They said the call was requesting urgent help.
Driver chases after van rolling down a hill, neighbors catch it all on camera
Missing man found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Miller was found safe. ORIGINAL POST: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. 30-year-old Ethan Miller was last seen Wednesday around four p.m. in the 6900 block of Burroback Avenue in Security. That’s near the intersection of Fountaine Boulevard and Fountain Mesa Road.
Officials Trap Bear in Colorado Springs After Getting Too Close to Homes
Officials were forced to trap a young bear after it took residence in a Colorado Springs, CO, community. CBS News Colorado explained that the animal had gotten a little too comfortable around humans, and it was running around in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. Officer Drew...
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
