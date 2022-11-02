ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: New fire station opens in Colorado Springs

WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds. A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page. Katie Pelton talks with AARP ElderWatch about Cryptocurrency scams. About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver. Updated: 23 hours ago. About...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Robbery at business on Friday afternoon

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the Old Colorado City area. Officers were called to the area of S. 12th St. and W. Colorado Ave. around midnight Friday. A woman was found dead at the scene with what CSPD are calling 'obvious trauma and The post Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Car crash in Falcon left one dead

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 6:30 p.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Meridian and Falcon Highway. A Nissan, driven by a 17-year-old male, ended up in a ditch and had one person ejected from it. CSP says that the other passenger in the Nissan did not survive.
FALCON, CO
KKTV

One dead after reported shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead late Friday night. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. When they arrived on scene, officers located a dead man.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide

Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Missing man found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Miller was found safe. ORIGINAL POST: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. 30-year-old Ethan Miller was last seen Wednesday around four p.m. in the 6900 block of Burroback Avenue in Security. That’s near the intersection of Fountaine Boulevard and Fountain Mesa Road.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?

The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy