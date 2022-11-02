ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

APD celebrates 50th anniversary of Operation Blue Santa

The Austin Police Department celebrated the 50th anniversary of Operation Blue Santa Saturday morning. The charitable outreach program started in 1972 when two patrol officers realized that 20 families on their patrol beat would not have gifts or food for their children at Christmas. The program has expanded and now volunteers and APD employees serve over 5,000 families.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tickets to 'Peppermint Parkway' now on sale

AUSTIN, Texas — Tickets are officially on sale for Peppermint Parkway, with packages starting at $40. Peppermint Parkway is a magical one-mile holiday drive-thru at Circuit of The Americas. Anyone young and young at heart will experience a display of lights, enchanted villages, and dancing characters. There is also a Fudge Shoppe and the all-new Wonder Woods Tree Farm where you and your family can pick out a tree.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City leaders push to advance Colony Park Sustainable Community project

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council member Natasha Harper-Madison and Mayor Steve Adler are urging the council to advance the Colony Park Community project located in northeast Austin. The Colony Park Sustainable Community (CPSC) is a City and community-led effort to develop 208 acres of City-owned property which the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Models of all abilities to walk in Austin Fashion Week at The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty models of all abilities from the Arc of the Capital Area will soon hit the catwalk for Austin Fashion Week at The Domain on Century Oaks Terrace. The runway show and the nonprofit are making a difference for so many here in our community celebrating inclusion.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Ground stop lifted at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. A ground stop was issued at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to severe weather conditions Friday night. Airport officials shared on Twitter that the Federal Aviation Administration estimates the ground stop will continue until 9:15 p.m. Travelers should...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

LIVE from Wurstfest! Meet this year's Grosse Opa!

If you somehow aren't convinced yet that Wurstfest is a good time, then maybe Bob DiFonzo, this year's Grosse Opa, can convince you. Wurstfest kicks off in New Braunfels and will go through November 13th! Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting wurstfest.com. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States

LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was building in 2003.
LULING, TX
CBS Austin

DPS investigating fatal auto-pedestrian collision in Florence

FLORENCE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian collision that happened early Friday morning in Florence. DPS told CBS Austin the crash happened at 11530 US 183 Hwy at around 5:40 a.m. The Texas Department of Transportation in Austin shut down Highway 183...
FLORENCE, TX
CBS Austin

EMS: Rollover collision on East Riverside leaves one dead

One person is dead and two others injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in South Austin, EMS officials said. It happened at around 5:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East Riverside Drive, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was declared dead at the scene. Another...
AUSTIN, TX

