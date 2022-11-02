Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
APD celebrates 50th anniversary of Operation Blue Santa
The Austin Police Department celebrated the 50th anniversary of Operation Blue Santa Saturday morning. The charitable outreach program started in 1972 when two patrol officers realized that 20 families on their patrol beat would not have gifts or food for their children at Christmas. The program has expanded and now volunteers and APD employees serve over 5,000 families.
CBS Austin
Tickets to 'Peppermint Parkway' now on sale
AUSTIN, Texas — Tickets are officially on sale for Peppermint Parkway, with packages starting at $40. Peppermint Parkway is a magical one-mile holiday drive-thru at Circuit of The Americas. Anyone young and young at heart will experience a display of lights, enchanted villages, and dancing characters. There is also a Fudge Shoppe and the all-new Wonder Woods Tree Farm where you and your family can pick out a tree.
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wursfest! From sausage to sweets, this fest is the best for great food!
One of the best ways to experience Texas' German culture is through the food, both sweet and savory! From sausage on a stick to yummy sweet strudel, Kay and Randy Rust joined Trevor Scott with a spread of treats to show us what's on the menu at Wurstfest!. Wurstfest kicks...
CBS Austin
New Round Rock tornado threat comes as some are still rebuilding from the March storm
Just months after devastating tornadoes swept through Round Rock, residents are facing another severe weather threat. For some, the timing of the elevated tornado risk couldn't be worse. "These days any and all severe weather in the area concerns me. I don't want to put my daughter or anyone in...
CBS Austin
City leaders push to advance Colony Park Sustainable Community project
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council member Natasha Harper-Madison and Mayor Steve Adler are urging the council to advance the Colony Park Community project located in northeast Austin. The Colony Park Sustainable Community (CPSC) is a City and community-led effort to develop 208 acres of City-owned property which the...
CBS Austin
Austin City Council begins process to make Broken Spoke historic landmark
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council has approved a resolution to begin the process of making the Broken Spoke a historic landmark. It’s a way of keeping the “old Austin” from withering away before the city becomes completely unrecognizable. ALSO| What Texas homeowners need to know...
CBS Austin
What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
CBS Austin
Models of all abilities to walk in Austin Fashion Week at The Domain
AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty models of all abilities from the Arc of the Capital Area will soon hit the catwalk for Austin Fashion Week at The Domain on Century Oaks Terrace. The runway show and the nonprofit are making a difference for so many here in our community celebrating inclusion.
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! Grab your dancing shoes and prepare to polka!
No practice, no problem! Everyone is welcome on the dancefloor at Wurstfest. But if you do want to prepare a little, Nancy and Wayne Classen are here to show Trevor and Chelsey some moves for when you're Polka dancing. Wurstfest kicks off in New Braunfels and will go through November...
CBS Austin
Ground stop lifted at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. A ground stop was issued at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to severe weather conditions Friday night. Airport officials shared on Twitter that the Federal Aviation Administration estimates the ground stop will continue until 9:15 p.m. Travelers should...
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! Meet this year's Grosse Opa!
If you somehow aren't convinced yet that Wurstfest is a good time, then maybe Bob DiFonzo, this year's Grosse Opa, can convince you. Wurstfest kicks off in New Braunfels and will go through November 13th! Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting wurstfest.com. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States
LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was building in 2003.
CBS Austin
DPS investigating fatal auto-pedestrian collision in Florence
FLORENCE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian collision that happened early Friday morning in Florence. DPS told CBS Austin the crash happened at 11530 US 183 Hwy at around 5:40 a.m. The Texas Department of Transportation in Austin shut down Highway 183...
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! What to expect this year and the 'must-dos' of Wurstfest
Wurstfest in New Braunfels is kicking off 10 days of live entertainment, games, dancing, carnival rides, drinks, food and more. 2022 Wurstfest President, Miles Granzin, joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share what attendees can expect and how they're celebrating over 60 years of Wurstfest. Wurstfest kicks off in...
CBS Austin
We're kicking off the weekend early with your events rundown from Good Party ATX!
It is the first weekend of November, and there is so much going on in Austin, so Sarah Wolf of Good Party ATX returns with her rundown to kick off the weekend early!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
EMS: Rollover collision on East Riverside leaves one dead
One person is dead and two others injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in South Austin, EMS officials said. It happened at around 5:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East Riverside Drive, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was declared dead at the scene. Another...
CBS Austin
American Airlines adds seasonal flight from Austin to Panama City Beach, FL
AUSTIN, Texas — American Airlines announced it is expanding its network from Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) with the addition of a new seasonal service to Panama City Beach (ECP) in Spring 2023. The seasonal flight between AUS and ECP will operate daily on an Embraer 175 aircraft on...
CBS Austin
Patients, survivors 'Light the Night' in Austin to find a cure for blood cancer
AUSTIN, Texas — When you or someone you love hears the words “You have cancer,” it can be one of the darkest moments of your life. But the right community can offer you hope, connection, and crucial resources. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is bringing light...
CBS Austin
Texas EMT using story of son's overdose to train first responders on saving lives
AUSTIN, Texas — Callie Crow is using her real-life experience as an EMT, as well as her real-life experience losing her son Drew, to make sure law enforcement and first responders across the Lone Star State know how to identify and reverse an overdose. "He overdosed one night. He...
CBS Austin
Worries of rain, long lines dampen voter spirits on last day of early voting
Late Friday afternoon the Travis County elections dashboard wait times map was dotted with red icons indicating a last-minute flood of voters was causing long lines at voting sites. Friday was the last day of early voting for the November 8 election and until after business hours voter turnout appeared...
Comments / 0