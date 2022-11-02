ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Austin Police searching for ATM robbery suspects

Police are asking for the public's help in locating suspects who robbed a man performing maintenance on an ATM in South Austin. It happened Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Wells Fargo located at 3949 South Lamar Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the robbery call at around...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Dripping Springs man shot and killed after he allegedly rushed deputies with knife

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A man has died after being shot by a Hays County Sheriff's deputy in Dripping Springs early Saturday morning. According to a Hays County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs regarding a disturbance between 28-year-old John File and a wrecker driver.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
CBS Austin

EMS: Rollover collision on East Riverside leaves one dead

One person is dead and two others injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in South Austin, EMS officials said. It happened at around 5:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East Riverside Drive, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was declared dead at the scene. Another...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police seek help locating suspect from fatal Downtown Austin shooting

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the suspect from a shooting in Downtown Austin over the weekend that left a man dead. The shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Swing Hookah Lounge located at 617 East 7th Street, just west of I-35. The Austin Police...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
LAKEWAY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy