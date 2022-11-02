Read full article on original website
Juvenile dies after October shooting in southeast Austin; suspect still wanted
One juvenile male died after an October shooting in southeast Austin where police say the suspect shot at two occupied vehicles.
CBS Austin
Austin Police searching for ATM robbery suspects
Police are asking for the public's help in locating suspects who robbed a man performing maintenance on an ATM in South Austin. It happened Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Wells Fargo located at 3949 South Lamar Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the robbery call at around...
Men robbed ATM technician in south Austin, police say
Austin Police are searching for three men connected with a robbery at a south Austin ATM.
fox7austin.com
Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
CBS Austin
APD releases body cam footage from Oct. 23 officer-involved shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department released new body cam footage from an ongoing investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, October 23 in North Austin. As per the police department's 10-day critical incident policy, APD released 9-1-1 audio, body-worn camera by three of the five...
CBS Austin
Dripping Springs man shot and killed after he allegedly rushed deputies with knife
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A man has died after being shot by a Hays County Sheriff's deputy in Dripping Springs early Saturday morning. According to a Hays County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs regarding a disturbance between 28-year-old John File and a wrecker driver.
Austin PD releases video of police shooting at North Lamar restaurant
The Austin Police Department on Friday released body-cam video and the 911 audio from an officer-involved shooting that took place at a North Lamar restaurant in October.
KSAT 12
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
fox7austin.com
Manor High School student, cousin of Vanessa Guillen, dies after being shot in the head
AUSTIN, Texas - 16-year-old Manor High School student Alan Guillen has died after being shot in the head last week. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. Alan was shot in the head on Monday, Oct. 24 and had been at Dell...
CBS Austin
EMS: Rollover collision on East Riverside leaves one dead
One person is dead and two others injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in South Austin, EMS officials said. It happened at around 5:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East Riverside Drive, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was declared dead at the scene. Another...
CBS Austin
3 arrested after Hutto ISD police find guns in vehicle during football game
Hutto ISD and City of Hutto Police detained three people, ages 16 and 17, on weapons violations charges. The three were not associated with Hutto ISD.
fox7austin.com
Person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
Young Texas Mom Found Dead In Office Building Bathroom — Who Was Her Killer?
The road to justice for Laurie Stout’s family was anything but easy. The devoted 22-year-old Texas mom was brutally murdered on Sept. 20, 1983 inside a bathroom stall at an Austin office building where she had worked cleaning, but it would take decades to bring her surprising killer to justice.
CBS Austin
Travis Co. deputies discover woman's body under burn pit after receiving homicide tip
The Travis County Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered a woman's body Wednesday buried under a burn pit in a neighborhood west of Leander. Currently, 52-year-old Peter Perius is in custody for Driving Without a License -- but additional charges are expected, the sheriff's office said. The investigations started on Monday,...
Records: Man attempts to break into APD HQ
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after he attempted to break into the main headquarters of the Austin Police Department on Friday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
fox7austin.com
Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway
LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
SWAT response in south Austin concluded
The Austin Police Department said one person was in custody after its SWAT unit responded to the south Austin area Wednesday afternoon.
KSAT 12
Four Uvalde shooting victims left classrooms alive. Investigators are reviewing whether a faster response could have saved them.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Investigators conducting a criminal probe into the Uvalde school shooting and subsequent law enforcement response are trying to determine whether any victims who died may have survived if police had intervened sooner.
