Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Doncic's 30-point streak hits 8 games as Mavs beat Raptors
Luka Doncic scored 35 points, his eighth consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-110 on Friday night
Dallas Mavs vs. Toronto Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.
Gordon's 27, Jokic's triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder
Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110 on Thursday night.Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career.Jamal Murray added 24 points for the Nuggets, who were coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and Lu Dort added 19 for the Thunder, who had won four straight.Denver scored the game's first 13 points as the Thunder missed their first six shots....
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Why Desmond Bane's evolution into a Memphis Grizzlies star is so important | Giannotto
The barrage started with one of those 3-pointers only the best shooters make look easy, the type of 3-pointer that helped introduce Desmond Bane to Memphis Grizzlies fans when he first arrived two years ago. He curled around a Steven Adams screen, caught a pass from John Konchar, turned over...
Luka Doncic Magical Again as Mavs Outlast Raptors for 3rd Straight Win
After building a 19-point lead late in the third quarter, the Dallas Mavericks found themselves in a tight contest with the Toronto Raptors in crunch time. However, Luka Doncic's 35 points helped the Mavs win their third game in a row.
Suns forward Cam Johnson, Blazers guards Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons out Saturday
The Phoenix Suns suffered a setback when starting forward Cam Johnson left Friday’s contest with the Portland Trail Blazers with a right knee injury in the first quarter and was seen on crutches postgame. The Suns announced Johnson will miss the second contest of the two-game mini-series with Portland...
ESPN
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
Latest On Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs Contract Talks
The San Antonio Spurs are off to a surprising 5-3 start out of the gates in the 2022-23 NBA season. While their goal coming into the season was likely to lose as many games as possible, as even head coach Gregg Popovich joked about not betting on his team to win the NBA Finals, they have performed at a high level to start.
Mavericks HC on Dwight Powell replacing JaVale McGee in lineup: It would be 'Something we talk about'
Signed by the Mavericks during free agency in July after being promised a starting job, JaVale McGee has indeed started all six games he has played so far this season in Dallas. However, he hasn’t logged more than 14 minutes in any of those games, and was on the court for a season-low eight minutes on Wednesday vs. Utah.
numberfire.com
Denver's Zeke Nnaji (ankle) out on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nnaji will sit out after Denver's forward was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Jeff Green to play more minutes off the bench on Saturday. In 157.4 minutes this season, Green...
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Out vs. Suns
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their star player when the Phoenix Suns host them on Friday.
Comments / 0