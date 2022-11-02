Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
New Winnebago Co. scam tells victims to vacate warrant by paying over the phone
WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning Thursday about a telephone scam endangering residents. According to authorities, an individual is calling residents and claiming to be Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. The person has attempted to scam...
WIFR
Five years since Rockford officer Jaimie Cox killed in the line of duty
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November 5, 2022 marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. The Jaimie Cox Foundation is asking the community to honor the fallen officer’s memory by displaying a blue light outside their home during the first week of November.
WIFR
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Rockford man is sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for tax fraud. 35-year-old Michael Mendoza pleaded guilty earlier this year to filing fake claims to the IRS and the Illinois Department of Revenue. Mendoza defrauded the IRS of more than $80,000...
WIFR
UPDATE: Loves Park man found Friday morning
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park Police ask for help finding a man they say could be in danger. Robert Schodtler, 68, was reported missing on Thursday. He was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday, walking in the 800 block of Clifford Avenue. Police say he is without medication for multiple medical conditions. Schodtler is 6 feet tall, approximately 230 pounds. He was last seen in a black winter hat, gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and blue crocs.
WIFR
Injuries unknown after accident on Rockford’s east side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Friday night. The crash happened after 10:00 p.m. near Broadway and Alpine Rd. Injuries are unknown at this time and police ask drivers to find an alternate route as the crash is under investigation.
WIFR
New fund in Rockford gives legal support to survivors of domestic violence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jennifer Cacciapaglia says as director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention, she sees first hand the strength it takes for a survivor of domestic violence to leave their abuser, but that is only a part of their battle. The fight is also financial, and often involves the custody of their children.
WIFR
Fire causes $40K in damages to Belvidere home
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home late Friday night at 509 Caswell Street. A smoke detector alerted the people inside the home so they could escape. When rescue crews got there, they found smoke billowing out of the windows on two sides of the building and fire in a lower bedroom.
WIFR
City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s set to be a busy weekend in Rockford. With Rockford IceHogs games at the BMO Center and the Goo Goo Dolls at the Coronado Performing Arts Center this weekend, traffic is expected to increase, making parking a top priority. Rockford police will be directing...
WIFR
Chief Redd: ‘It’s going to take effort on both sides’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2019, Rockford saw 15 murders and all of them were solved. So far in 2022, there’s been the same number of murders, yet more than two thirds remain unsolved. Some who attended the third and final Rockford public safety town hall meeting say they...
WIFR
Rockford’s West State Street re-opening draws statewide attention
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An eight-block section of West State Street in Rockford reopens this week after nearly seven months of construction. Working in partnership with Rockford, the Illinois Department of Transportation finished the project’s third and final phase, a $6.5 million improvement that widened the road from two to four lanes of traffic in each direction, and added features to encourage residents to utilize the strip for both transportation and leisure.
WIFR
Family, pets displaced after Loves Park house fire
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A family in Loves Park is displaced Thursday after their home caught fire. Fire crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue in Loves Park for a report of thick, black smoke coming from a house. Luckily,...
WIFR
Guest conductor at RSO to premier concerto written for Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) concludes its search for a new music director, finalist Vlad Vizireanu has something special in store for audiences. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 12, Vizireanu’s program “From the Mothership to the Underworld” will feature the world premiere of award-winning composer...
WIFR
Rockford Park District hosts ‘Cutting the Red Tape’ expo
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Networking and teamwork are two key skills put to the test at a local small business expo on Wednesday. “Cutting the Red Tape,” and event hosted by the Rockford Park District, took place at the UW Health Sports Facility. Attendees got the chance to build...
WIFR
Tamir Bell, city leaders encourage younger generation to vote
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Out of the more than 35,000 people who voted in the June 2022 primary in Winnebago County, less than 2% of them are between 18 and 24 years old. State Representative Maurice West says the reason older people get so many rights is that they head to the polls. Voters in their mid-twenties and younger can have that same opportunity.
WIFR
74 and Mostly Sunny Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow increase of clouds with south winds 10 - 20 MPH and highs in the middle 70′s. 70 tomorrow as rain showers arrive making for a soggy Friday night. More showers on Saturday that should end by afternoon with highs in the low 60′s. Middle 60′s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.
WIFR
Freeport invests $13M for cleaner drinking water
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport will soon fire up a new water treatment plant, replacing one that’s 120 years old. The facility will give area residents cleaner drinking water. City workers shut down one of Freeports wells nearly a decade ago after finding toxic compounds inside. It was a...
Comments / 0