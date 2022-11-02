Read full article on original website
‘Andor’: Directors For The Second Season Of The ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Show Revealed
Three episodes remain in the first season of “Andor,” airing on Disney+ now. But production for Season Two of the “Star Wars” show starts filming soon, so showrunner Tony Gilroy needs to put the finishing touches on his cast and crew list. And Collider reports it’s an all-new directing team for the new season, although the show will continue to film in episode blocks tied to specific narrative arcs.
Ryan Coogler Says Marvel Has Been Trying To Use Namor Before ‘Aquaman’ & Always Planned To Use Him For ‘Black Panther 2’
Marvel’s first mutant, Namor, is finally making his live-action debut in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” next week. Played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, Namor’s inclusion comes after a long journey that includes failed attempts by Universal Pictures to make a solo film back in the 2000s before the character could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it sounds like director Ryan Coogler had planned to use Namor long before the original film’s release and always planned on circling back to him for the sequel.
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Passed Away Before Reading The Completed Original ‘Wakanda Forever’ Script
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters next Friday to wrap Phase 4 of the MCU. And while that’s exciting for Marvel fans, another more serious ambiance hangs over Ryan Coogler‘s sequel to his 2018 film. “Wakanda Forever” is a “Black Panther” movie without T’Challa himself, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer. Boseman’s death rocked the production of “Wakanda Forever.” Still, Coogler insisted on continuing development even without his original leading man, eventually crafting a story that worked T’Challa’s death into the Marvel universe.
Ryan Coogler Explains Why Recasting T’Challa in ‘Wakanda Forever Was Never Really An Option￼
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters next Friday and closes out Phase 4 of the MCU. But Ryan Coogler‘s sequel to his 2018 film is highly anticipated for several reasons. First, the film sees Tenoch Huerta bring Namor, one of the original Marvel Comics heroes, onto the big screen for the first time. The film also introduces other comic favorites like Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams/Ironhart to the MCU.
‘Black Panther’ Actor Winston Duke Tapped For Ryan Gosling-Led Action Flick ‘The Fall Guy’
After selecting director David Leitch (“Bullet Train,” “Deadpool 2”) to helm their first “Fast & Furious” spinoff film “Hobbs & Shaw,” Universal Pictures is reuniting with the action-focused filmmaker for a feature film version of the ’80s series “The Fall Guy.” An impressive collection of actors has already been assembled, with Ryan Gosling (“Blade Runner 2049”), Emily Blunt (“Edge of Tomorrow”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once“), and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Bullet Train”) attached to the project.
Quentin Tarantino Describes Marvel Directors As “Hired Hands” & Says He Won’t Join The MCU: “I’m Not Looking For A Job”
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino nearly directed a “Star Trek” movie. But don’t expect him to sign up for the MCU anytime soon. Variety reports (via the Los Angeles Times) that Tarantino had some choice words for directors who work with Marvel Studios on his press tour for his new book “Cinema Speculations.” And in his diagnosis? They’re nothing but “hired hands.”
‘The Gentlemen’: Theo James To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series Based On His 2020 Film
Maybe no one remembers anymore because it came out right before the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world, but “The Gentlemen” was a big hit for Guy Ritchie. It made $115 million at the box office, off a $22 million budget, did well with critics, and showcased a big jump in Ritchie’s screenwriting abilities. Miramax loved it, too, so much so that they started developing a spinoff TV series in October 2022, which Netflix involved themselves in earlier this year.
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Aubrey Plaza The Latest To Join Cast Of ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Series
Aubrey Plaza recently returned to the small screen with a lead role in the second season of HBO‘s “The White Lotus.” Now, Plaza has another big TV show on the way that also marks her debut in the MCU. Variety reports that Plaza joins Kathryn Hahn for...
New ‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence’s PTSD Soldier Drama Hits Apple TV+ Tomorrow On November 4
After its world premiere at TIFF in September, critics praised “Causeway” as a momentous return for actress Jennifer Lawrence. But did Lawrence ever really leave the limelight? Sure, she took a year or so off from acting after her engagement, but that lined up with when COVID-19 effectively shut down the movie business. So, not counting 2020, she’s starred in a film a year since 2017, including last year’s “Don’t Look Up.”
‘NR. 10’ Trailer: Alex van Warmerdam, The Director Of ‘Borgman’ Returns With A Mysterious New Nightmare About The Past [Exclusive]
The trailer for Alex van Warmerdam’s’ “Nr. 10” opens by creating an unsettling element of doom with just a simple handshake. With that, the viewer is already engrossed in suspense and curiosity. van Warmerdam’s’ ability to blend genres and create suspense and tension in the ordinarily mundane is a talent that audiences have come to love.
‘Sharper’ Teaser: Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan Star In A24 Comedy Thriller Hitting Apple TV+ On February 17, 2023
Sebastian Stan had a great 2022 with his starring role in Hulu‘s “Pam & Tommy” and Mimi Cave‘s divisive feature film debut, “Fresh.” So, what’s his follow-up for early 2023? How about “Sharper,” an NYC-set comedy thriller about con artists with Julianne Moore for A24 and Apple TV+? Does that sound like a winning combo, or what?
15 Movies To See in November: ‘Causeway,’ ‘Bones & All’ ‘Armageddon Time’ & More￼
For anyone concerned that the release schedule had been oddly slow (for us non-metropolitan area folks), worry not because November is begging that we dedicate a good half of our time in the theaters. There’s almost too much packed into the upcoming weeks with new films from filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, Noah Baumbach, Guillermo Del Toro, and more.
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Warned Her Not To Do The 2016 Film ‘Passengers’
As “Causeway” hits Apple TV+ tomorrow, Jennifer Lawrence has made the press rounds to promote the film that many call her Hollywood comeback. Granted, that’s just a narrative to help with the film’s release. Lawrence never really left the limelight but didn’t act in things for about a year after getting engaged to her husband, Cooke Maroney. But Lawrence’s press tour for “Causeway” gave the actress a chance to talk about her career and some movies she regretted making, like the 2016 space drama “Passengers” with Chris Pratt.
11 TV Shows To Watch In November: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Willow’ & More￼
Perhaps sensing that the movie release slate in November would overwhelm many of us, television has slowed down (a touch) with most of the month, including returns of TV favorites. While shows like the much debated and buzzed about “The Crown” will see dominance in the discourse, there are also shows such as “Mythic Quest,” which has been overshadowed by some of its more audience-friendly streaming peers (like “Ted Lasso”) and “Gangs of London” which created a small but loyal following in its first season.
‘The Gentlemen’: Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones & More Join Guy Ritchie’s Upcoming Netflix Series
Yesterday, news dropped that Theo James is the lead of Guy Ritchie‘s upcoming series spinoff of his film “The Gentlemen” for Netflix. Now, Variety reports that the show has the rest of its main cast, and it includes the likes of Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, and Vinnie Jones. It’s the first time Jones and Ritchie work together since 2000’s “Snatch.”
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain Sings ‘Stand By Your Man’ In New Trailer
Jessica Chastain and Abe Sylvia‘s long-in-the-works “George & Tammy” limited series finally has a real home, Showtime. And it will be getting a “Yellowstone”-powered kickoff when the first episode is simulcast following the episode of that Paramount Television Network hit on December 4. Showtime timed the announcement with the program’s first trailer, which is embedded in this post.
Andy Serkis Explains Why He Left The ‘Venom’ Franchise & What He Hopes For ‘The Batman’ Sequel
Andy Serkis has had a busy 2022 this year with supporting roles as Alfred in Matt Reeves‘ “The Batman” and inmate Kino Loy in “Andor,” airing on Disney+ now. But thanks to those gigs, Serkis had to leave behind some other projects he was involved in, like the “Venom” franchise, which he directed the second installment of last year. After news last week that “Venom” writer/producer Kelly Marcel would take over directing duties for “Venom 3,” it’s clear Serkis is out of that franchise. But did Sony push him out?
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Wants A “Real Focus On Franchises” Like ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Superman’ & ‘LOTR’ Moving Forward
What does Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav have in mind for his studio’s near future? Deadline reports that on a Q3 earnings call yesterday afternoon, Zaslav detailed exactly what he envisions, and it’s all about big tentpole franchises. “We’re going to have a real focus on franchises,” said the President and CEO. “We haven’t had a “Superman” movie in 13 years. We haven’t had a “Harry Potter” movie in 15 years.”
‘Nocebo’ Review: It’s Parasites All The Way Down In Lorcan Finnegan’s Sharp Take On Folk Horror
In his last film, 2019’s “Vivarium,” Lorcan Finnegan gave the fantasy of homeownership a nightmarish makeover to mediocre results. Even at 97 minutes, that movie feels like an interminable slog. But worse still is its thuddingly literal premise, where Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots find themselves trapped in a planned neighborhood and forced to raise a child while they dig their own graves. As if moviegoers needed another film that suggests suburban domestic life is a trap of tedium and drudgery that bilks people of agency and fulfillment so the next generation may suffer the same fate. As sophomore slumps go, “Vivarium” is worse than just a bad time at the movies. It’s a redundant snoozefest, an episode of “The Twilight Zone” swollen to five times its necessary length, and smug to boot.
‘Something In The Dirt’: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead Talk Paranoia, That Charlie Day Conspiracy Meme & The ‘X-Files’ Of It All [Interview]￼
Paranoia, the paranormal, and a whole heap of galaxy-brained conspiracy theories are at the center of “Something In The Dirt,” the new lo-fi sci-fi thriller from ambitious indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Known for their trippy, surreal sci-fi horror films, “Endless,” “Synchronic,” and “Spring,” but also lately their collaborations with Marvel—directing “Moon Knight” episodes and being upped to the lead filmmakers on “Loki” season two—the duo is really having a moment of late.
