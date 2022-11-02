$500,000 from Consumers Energy Foundation for basic needs assistance to Food Bank Council of Michigan & Michigan Association of United Ways

Read full article on original website
Laketown Township Trees Ready For Role In Highland Games
LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A future Highland Games champion may literally have roots in Laketown Township. Local participants in the Holland Celtic Festival and Highland Games collected more than a dozen fallen trees from two township parks on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that will be used for caber toss, a traditional Scottish competition of throwing a large, tapered pole.
Two Hurt in Three-Vehicle Pileup Near GVSU Campus
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 4, 2022) – Two women were injured in a three-vehicle pileup near the GVSU campus in Allendale on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Dri ve (M-45) and 48th Avenue. It appeared that one vehicle rearended another in the chain-reaction collision.
Suspects Sought in West Olive Drive-By Shooting
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – A drive-by shooting in West Olive during the overnight hours on Saturday is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, nobody inside of the residence near Van Buren Street and 104th Avenue was wounded in the 3:15 AM incident. Witnesses say that a dark colored sedan had stopped outside of the residence, and several rounds were fired from that vehicle towards the residence, striking the structure, before the vehicle sped off.
Hope, GVSU Win on Gridiron; Holland Christian Victorious on Soccer Pitch
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – Chase Brown threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns as Hope defeated the Trine Thunder in Angola on Saturday afternoon, 28-21. The Flying Dutchmen finish the season at 6-4 overall, 3-3 in the MIAA. Cade Peterson threw for two touchdowns and ran for...
