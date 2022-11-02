$500,000 from Consumers Energy Foundation for basic needs assistance to Food Bank Council of Michigan & Michigan Association of United Ways

OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – A drive-by shooting in West Olive during the overnight hours on Saturday is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, nobody inside of the residence near Van Buren Street and 104th Avenue was wounded in the 3:15 AM incident. Witnesses say that a dark colored sedan had stopped outside of the residence, and several rounds were fired from that vehicle towards the residence, striking the structure, before the vehicle sped off.

WEST OLIVE, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO