Gonzales, TX

KEAN 105

Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans

As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
probrewer.com

Large metal building for lease near Lockhart, TX

Large 6,400 SF metal building available for immediate lease within minutes of downtown Lockhart and only a stone’s throw away from Toll 130 and Highway 183. The large metal building is located just outside the city limits of Lockhart nestled on roughly 3 acres of multiuse unincorporated land. Most recently, the 6,400 SF building has been converted into a functional farmhouse brewery consisting of: a large main room insulated with 3 inches of closed cell spray foam, both women and men’s ADA compliant restrooms, a brand new aerobic septic system that can manage a large influx of people at any given time, a brewhouse consisting of a 7+ bbl brew-system with all necessary equipment to handle operations, a tap wall consisting of > 14 stainless steel individual taps, a drip tray and custom tables/serving table, a 1,200 SF climate controlled room that gables to 17.5’ currently used as a barrel room , a 19’ x 9’ walk-in refrigerator, an additional 1,200 SF room currently used for storage space and shop, a large patio with awning that faces the west for witnessing beautiful Texas sunsets, as well as a large area in the front of building that can handle an ample amount of parking.
LOCKHART, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Matthew McConaughey is ‘livin’ at age 53

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Happy birthday to Matthew McConaughey. The Texas-born actor turned 53 years old Friday. “Took me exactly 53 trips around the sun to realize that right now I’m as young as I’ll ever be, and as old as I’ve ever been, here in the honeyhole between already and not yet. Amen,” the Austin resident shared on social media to his fans Friday.
AUSTIN, TX

