Read full article on original website
Related
American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March
American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin's airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.
Project Shamrock, $16M project from Fortune 500 fixture Builders FirstSource, headed to Kyle
KYLE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A Dallas-based Fortune 500 manufacturer of building materials and supplies is gearing up to relocate an Austin-area lumber yard and distribution facility to a $16 million office and warehouse site on the metro’s south side. Builders FirstSource Inc. on Tuesday was approved...
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
Hopdoddy to Expand into Kyle
It is notable that the filing lists a $2.5 million estimated construction cost, suggesting that the facility and its amenities will be significant.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
mycanyonlake.com
‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset’ by Jerry Sargent Places Third in HCA’s 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest
'Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset' by Jerry Sargent Photography. Canyon Lake photographer Jerry Sargent’s photograph, ‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset,’ placed third in the Hill Country Alliance’s (HCA) 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest. HCA announced the winners today. Sargent’s image will appear in HCA’s...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
probrewer.com
Large metal building for lease near Lockhart, TX
Large 6,400 SF metal building available for immediate lease within minutes of downtown Lockhart and only a stone’s throw away from Toll 130 and Highway 183. The large metal building is located just outside the city limits of Lockhart nestled on roughly 3 acres of multiuse unincorporated land. Most recently, the 6,400 SF building has been converted into a functional farmhouse brewery consisting of: a large main room insulated with 3 inches of closed cell spray foam, both women and men’s ADA compliant restrooms, a brand new aerobic septic system that can manage a large influx of people at any given time, a brewhouse consisting of a 7+ bbl brew-system with all necessary equipment to handle operations, a tap wall consisting of > 14 stainless steel individual taps, a drip tray and custom tables/serving table, a 1,200 SF climate controlled room that gables to 17.5’ currently used as a barrel room , a 19’ x 9’ walk-in refrigerator, an additional 1,200 SF room currently used for storage space and shop, a large patio with awning that faces the west for witnessing beautiful Texas sunsets, as well as a large area in the front of building that can handle an ample amount of parking.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
International Seafood Chain to Debut in Austin
Given the restaurant’s estimated $1.5 million dollar construction cost, future patrons can expect a significant development.
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
tpr.org
Ready to toss your holiday pumpkin? 200 pigs in Bastrop County would like to call dibs
Carlton, a rescue mini pig living in East Austin, thought he could eat all the neighborhood pumpkins and then some. But his human decided maybe it would be best if he shared. Amanda Quick, a volunteer with Central Texas Pig Rescue, adopted Carlton in 2019. All the research she did to prepare for his arrival did not warn her about pigs' love for pumpkins.
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! What to expect this year and the 'must-dos' of Wurstfest
Wurstfest in New Braunfels is kicking off 10 days of live entertainment, games, dancing, carnival rides, drinks, food and more. 2022 Wurstfest President, Miles Granzin, joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share what attendees can expect and how they're celebrating over 60 years of Wurstfest. Wurstfest kicks off in...
KCEN TV NBC 6
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
KXAN
Matthew McConaughey is ‘livin’ at age 53
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Happy birthday to Matthew McConaughey. The Texas-born actor turned 53 years old Friday. “Took me exactly 53 trips around the sun to realize that right now I’m as young as I’ll ever be, and as old as I’ve ever been, here in the honeyhole between already and not yet. Amen,” the Austin resident shared on social media to his fans Friday.
Comments / 0