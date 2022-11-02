I am writing to give the paper my story. I was recently homeless and moved to the White Birches motel in Hancock about a month ago using a voucher I received from Penquis that was supposably going to be good for one entire year, but now barely a month later I am being told the funding is stopped and being kicked on the streets with my dog and it’s wintertime. I am disabled and have an ongoing disability case pending in court. I was told when I got here, I was all set for a year from Penquis and six months via paperwork the motel brought around and had me sign. I am very concerned about how cold it is outside and the fact that if I can even get to Bangor and somehow securely store my belonging when I have no relatives anywhere nearby and have been on my own completely since a young age.

HANCOCK, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO