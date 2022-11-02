ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Gonzales Inquirer

Schroeder celebrates 40 years on bench in Gonzales County

Smiley Municipal Judge Gary J. Schroeder has passed a milestone that few jurists ever reach. Schroeder has served actively as a municipal judge for more than 40 years. He is the presiding judge for the City of Smiley and had served as such for more than 30 years for the City of Gonzales, making him the longest-serving judge in the history of Gonzales County. He was first appointed by Mayor Carol Wiley and council on January 1, 1981, at the age of 28, which at the time made him the youngest judge in Gonzales County’s history.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
KHOU

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
Gonzales Inquirer

Shooting suspect will make first court appearance in December

A woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-husband and another woman during a domestic dispute in August will make her initial court appearance on Dec. 12, according to the Gonzales County District Clerk’s office. Carol Hunt Russell, 55, of Gonzales, likely will enter a plea at that time and...
GONZALES, TX
probrewer.com

Large metal building for lease near Lockhart, TX

Large 6,400 SF metal building available for immediate lease within minutes of downtown Lockhart and only a stone’s throw away from Toll 130 and Highway 183. The large metal building is located just outside the city limits of Lockhart nestled on roughly 3 acres of multiuse unincorporated land. Most recently, the 6,400 SF building has been converted into a functional farmhouse brewery consisting of: a large main room insulated with 3 inches of closed cell spray foam, both women and men’s ADA compliant restrooms, a brand new aerobic septic system that can manage a large influx of people at any given time, a brewhouse consisting of a 7+ bbl brew-system with all necessary equipment to handle operations, a tap wall consisting of > 14 stainless steel individual taps, a drip tray and custom tables/serving table, a 1,200 SF climate controlled room that gables to 17.5’ currently used as a barrel room , a 19’ x 9’ walk-in refrigerator, an additional 1,200 SF room currently used for storage space and shop, a large patio with awning that faces the west for witnessing beautiful Texas sunsets, as well as a large area in the front of building that can handle an ample amount of parking.
LOCKHART, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy