Schroeder celebrates 40 years on bench in Gonzales County
Smiley Municipal Judge Gary J. Schroeder has passed a milestone that few jurists ever reach. Schroeder has served actively as a municipal judge for more than 40 years. He is the presiding judge for the City of Smiley and had served as such for more than 30 years for the City of Gonzales, making him the longest-serving judge in the history of Gonzales County. He was first appointed by Mayor Carol Wiley and council on January 1, 1981, at the age of 28, which at the time made him the youngest judge in Gonzales County’s history.
Mistrial granted in murder case in Lavaca County
Deandre Enoch, 20 LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a mistrial in the murder case against Deandre Enoch. A grand jury indicted the 20-year-old on murder charges for an incident on July 18, 2021. His court date was set for Oct. 14. At last check Enoch remained in custody. The jail would need a court order to...
1 dead, 1 injured after police shooting in Hays County
A man has died after a police shooting incident in Dripping Springs, according to Hays County officials.
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
13 plead guilty in DOJ West Campus drug ring case, remaining 4 face jury trial
Defendants include eight former UT students, as well as individuals not associated with the school. All 17 defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Shooting suspect will make first court appearance in December
A woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-husband and another woman during a domestic dispute in August will make her initial court appearance on Dec. 12, according to the Gonzales County District Clerk’s office. Carol Hunt Russell, 55, of Gonzales, likely will enter a plea at that time and...
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out. Open. Police...
TCSO finds woman’s body after credible tip, homicide investigation underway
On Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a man was in custody after officials found the body of a woman buried beneath a burn pit a residence in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Drive.
A newbie's guide to celebrating Wurstfest in New Braunfels
Never been? You're not alone.
A San Antonio father and son were given sentences for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol
SAN ANTONIO — A father and son from San Antonio were sentenced Wednesday after entering the U.S. Capitol with a mob on January 6, 2021, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Chance Anthony Uptmore was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months of...
San Antonio trash collection days to change for thousands Monday
Some 80 percent of customers will have new trash collection days.
Large metal building for lease near Lockhart, TX
Large 6,400 SF metal building available for immediate lease within minutes of downtown Lockhart and only a stone’s throw away from Toll 130 and Highway 183. The large metal building is located just outside the city limits of Lockhart nestled on roughly 3 acres of multiuse unincorporated land. Most recently, the 6,400 SF building has been converted into a functional farmhouse brewery consisting of: a large main room insulated with 3 inches of closed cell spray foam, both women and men’s ADA compliant restrooms, a brand new aerobic septic system that can manage a large influx of people at any given time, a brewhouse consisting of a 7+ bbl brew-system with all necessary equipment to handle operations, a tap wall consisting of > 14 stainless steel individual taps, a drip tray and custom tables/serving table, a 1,200 SF climate controlled room that gables to 17.5’ currently used as a barrel room , a 19’ x 9’ walk-in refrigerator, an additional 1,200 SF room currently used for storage space and shop, a large patio with awning that faces the west for witnessing beautiful Texas sunsets, as well as a large area in the front of building that can handle an ample amount of parking.
80-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. According to the reports, the driver of the Nissan traveling at a high speed turned left onto the street, lost control, and went over a curb, and into the house.
Strong thunderstorms will impact the Crossroads
A strong thunderstorm since 11:11 pm will impact portions of southwestern Dewitt and Karnes Counties through Midnight CST. At 11:11 pm CST, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Karnes City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Hazard: Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. Source: Radar indicated. Impact: Gusty winds could...
The powerful story of the grave in the middle of a Texas neighborhood’s road
An unlikely spot for a historic Texas cemetery.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
Manor High School student, cousin of Vanessa Guillen, dies after being shot in the head
AUSTIN, Texas - 16-year-old Manor High School student Alan Guillen has died after being shot in the head last week. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. Alan was shot in the head on Monday, Oct. 24 and had been at Dell...
Midnight Rodeo in San Antonio was more than just a building to some people
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic dancehall is demolished. Midnight Rodeo is now just a pile of rubble. The massive fire was no easy task for firefighters, which destroyed the legendary nightspot. From dark-to-day, crews spent hours putting out the flames that tore through the building. The smoke filled the...
