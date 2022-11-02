ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival makes stop in Charlotte this weekend

By Your704 Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Get your fill of tasty adult beverages and barbecue at the inaugural Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to the food and drinks, there will be live music, arts and crafts vendors, seminars with wine and spirits aficionados and fire pits set up throughout the grounds.

Admission includes a souvenir glass to enjoy all-you-care-to-taste whiskey and wine tastings.

Food can be purchased a la carte. Selections will include pork, ribs, brisket, sausages, chicken and a s’mores station.

General admission costs $59 in advance. Designated driver tickets can also be purchased for $25 at the event.

The event is open to adults ages 21 and older.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to charlotte.whiskeywinefire.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

