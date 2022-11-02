Read full article on original website
wkar.org
MSU centralizes campus security operations
Michigan State University is centralizing its campus security system to enhance its real-time detection and response capabilities. MSU uses more than 2,000 cameras and a host of electronic alert devices to safeguard its campus. Now, the university is consolidating all that technology at a new operations center to be housed...
wkar.org
Investigation finds MSU failed to meet Title IX obligations
An independent investigation into Michigan State University’s Title IX reporting released Friday shows the school failed to meet state requirements in 2021. The Board of Trustees retained Honigman Business Law Firm to investigate the accuracy of MSU’s 2021 reporting of alleged employee sexual misconduct to the state. Trustees...
wkar.org
MSU employees getting more paid holidays
Michigan State University is expanding the number of paid holidays for employees. MSU has traditionally observed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, plus Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, as holidays. Now, in an email to the university community, President Samuel Stanley Jr. has announced the addition of...
wkar.org
MSU wins grant to design EV charging station infrastructure
Michigan State University will use a $500,000 federal grant to study ways to design a nationwide electric vehicle charging station network. The National Science Foundation grant will allow MSU to continue studying how to build smart cities that will accommodate EV charging technology. It’s estimated that the U.S. will have...
wkar.org
U.S. Dept. of Agriculture awards Sparrow Ionia Hospital a $1 million dollar grant
Sparrow Hospital in Ionia has received a $1 million dollar grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. The funds will be used to expand health care services for the area’s rural communities. Sparrow Ionia Hospital is using the grant funds for the purchase and development of a 7,000...
wkar.org
City of Jackson receives $16.5 million for water infrastructure improvements
The city of Jackson has received a financial boost from the state of Michigan for water infrastructure improvements. A majority of the nearly $17 million in funding will go toward replacing lead service lines. Most of the money received by the city come from grants including the American Rescue Plan...
wkar.org
Candidates for Lansing's Ward 1 want to address the city's lack of affordable housing
Two candidates are competing for a partial City Council term representing Lansing’s Ward 1. Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost are vying for a one-year term representing the northeast side that will begin in January and last through 2023. Daniels was appointed by City Council to serve in the seat...
wkar.org
What might Democratic control in Lansing be like?
For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing...
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
