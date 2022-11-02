Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development
If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
leesburg-news.com
300-pound woman jailed after family brawl in Leesburg
A family brawl over a court case landed a 300-pound Leesburg woman behind bars. Michael Anthony Butcher, 48, had driven 22-year-old Alissa Butcher on Tuesday to the Lake County Courthouse in Tavares. Alissa had sought an injunction to prevent a woman from stalking her. The judge denied Alissa’s petition. When the two arrived at their home in the 3500 block of Silver Oak Drive in Leesburg, Alissa began arguing with 45-year-old Jodie Butcher and Michael regarding the case. Alissa, who weighs in excess of 300 pounds, according to the arrest report grabbed Jodie’s right thumb and bent it backward to the point that Jodie felt it was either broken or dislocated. When Michael saw the attack on his wife, he grabbed Alissa’s hair and threw her on the floor. Michael then struck Alissa several times in the face and head, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office, DEA Collect 349 Pounds Of Medication At Prescription Take Back Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office partnered with the DEA for a Prescription Take Back Day event last Saturday, Oct. 29. Citizens dropped off their unused and expired medication to be properly disposed of and kept out of the wrong hands. Pasco Sheriff’s
ocala-news.com
Two Marion County residents weigh in on rising utility costs
In response to several recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I am also outraged at the increase in my electric bills. I lived in Fort Lauderdale with Florida Power & Light as our provider. We had budget billing and it was so worth it. The lower bills made up for the higher ones and did not take big bites out of our monthly bills. Why can’t we have budget billing for Ocala Electric Utility, especially when they added an increase beginning in the summer months when the electric bills are the highest,” says Ocala resident Carolyn Zarkosky.
Yahoo!
Lake sheriff: Woman charged with manslaughter in meth-exposure death of her infant son
TAVARES — Lake sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her with manslaughter of a child for allegedly causing the 4-month-old child's death by exposing the infant to methamphetamine. The arrest of Jaden Colwell, 25, of DeLand, is not an isolated incident. Prosecutors are charging others in...
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
click orlando
Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details. Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.
WCJB
Marion County Public Schools student arrested for threatening video posted on Snapchat
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies are responding to two separate threats made against schools in the county. One student was arrested for a video he posted on social media. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Belleview High School student for making a threatening video on Snapchat.
brevardtimes.com
Lettuce Recall In Florida For Salmonella
ORLANDO, Florida – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kalera Public Limited Company is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Sheriff's Office hosts summit to better serve seniors
To ensure that Citrus County seniors get the help they need when local law enforcement is on scene, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday hosted its fourth annual Law Enforcement Summit to Protect and Serve Our Seniors. During the summit, held at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested on weapon violation in Sumter County
A Leesburg man who is a convicted felon was arrested on a weapons charge in Sumter County. A Sumter Country sheriff’s deputy was on patrol on North West Third Street in Webster when he saw 49-year-old Lazzary Dean Mobley driving a silver Chevrolet. The deputy knew that Mobley’s driver’s license had been suspended for a driving under the influence conviction as well as multiple driving while license suspended convictions.
FHP: Deputy injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County deputy and another person were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 near Mount Dora just after 6:30 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
4 people found dead inside Orlando home after woman runs to neighbor for help, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office will give an update at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch it in the live player above. Deputies say around 4 a.m., the sheriff's...
Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
villages-news.com
HUD apparently ignoring mold problem at home in The Villages
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is apparently ignoring a mold problem at a home in The Villages. The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
