Jacksonville, FL

Candlelight vigil fights rash of antisemitic messages

Flames flickered in the hands of dozens Thursday night at James Weldon Johnson Park as community groups gathered with local residents with one goal in mind: push back against those who malign members of the Jewish faith. And as they held small candles in the sunset breeze at the park...
$1 million fund established to combat antisemitism

In response to rising hate speech, a $1 million fund has been established to combat antisemitism in the Jacksonville area. The Together Strong Community Fund, established by business executive David Miller and the Miller families, will address the root causes of bias through "education, conversation and interaction," according to an announcement from the Jewish Federation & Foundation of Northeast Florida.
Jacksonville City Council plans to vote today on new district maps

The Jacksonville City Council plans to vote Friday on new district maps after the old ones were struck down as unconstitutional racial gerrymanders, yet after three days of committee meetings, it’s not clear that the council has enough votes to approve the maps. Last month, U.S. District Judge Marcia...
Three sentenced in Duval County voting schemes

Sentences were handed down in Jacksonville this week in two voting-related crimes, according to the State Attorney's Office. And a third suspect whose case is connected with one of the men sentenced this week is being prosecuted now in an election fraud case. His next court hearing set for the day after elections are held.
TIAA Bank will be sold and renamed

TIAA announced Thursday that it is selling its Jacksonville-based bank to a group of investment funds to focus on its retirement and asset management businesses. The company said TIAA Bank will remain headquartered in Jacksonville and operate under a new name, which will be announced when the deal closes. TIAA’s...
Employees can't shield messages in Ascension malpractice case

An appeals court Wednesday rejected an attempt by employees of Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital to shield text messages from being disclosed in a medical malpractice case against a former physician at the Jacksonville medical center. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal sided with former patients...
At long last, curbside recycling returns in Clay County

After more than 15 months, Clay County is going to resume curbside recycling. Pickup will resume Dec. 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights, the county announced Thursday. Curbside recycling was suspended in August 2021 because the county's waste contractor, Waste Management, did...
