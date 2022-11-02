A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City can move back to the top of the Premier League with a win against Fulham. Early season leader Arsenal does not play until Sunday, meaning it is an opportunity for Pep Guardiola’s team to take advantage and keep the pressure on the London club, which faces a test of its title credentials against Chelsea. At the other end of the table, the bottom three are all in action. Nottingham Forest hosts Brentford, Wolves are at home against Brighton, and Leicester travels to Everton. Leeds, meanwhile, will look to build on last week’s shock win at Liverpool when it hosts Bournemouth.

1 DAY AGO