ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders

He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
FLORIDA STATE
atozsports.com

Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Washington legend Dave Butz dies at 72

Washington football legend Dave Butz died Friday at the age of 72, the team confirmed Friday. The Commanders mourned Butz, a two-time Super Bowl winning defensive tackle, in a social media post Friday, paying tribute to his accomplishments. Butz played 16 seasons in the NFL, with all but the first...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string

Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.
NBC Sports

Kenneth Gainwell gives Eagles their first lead

The Eagles went 91 yards for a touchdown on their first drive. They went 46 on their second drive before Jalen Hurts lost the team’s first fumble of the season. They went 79 yards for a touchdown on their third drive. The Eagles took their first lead of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

De’Vondre Campbell ruled out; Aaron Rodgers exits report

The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Devin White on criticism: People that know football know what is going on

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White‘s effort level in last Thursday’s loss to the Ravens led to questions for head coach Todd Bowles and criticism from others, including former Buc Warren Sapp. Sapp posted a video of a completion to Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman from that game and highlighted...
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Texans predictions for Week 9 of the NFL Season

Reuben Frank (6-1) “And I’ll be takin’ care of business (every day), takin’ care of business (every way).” Randy Bachman couldn’t have had the 2022 Eagles in mind when he wrote Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1973 hit, “Takin’ Care of Business,” but the message in BTO’s Classic Rock staple does apply. This football team takes care of business every day and every week. They’re now 11-0 under Nick Sirianni the last 11 times they’ve been favored and 13-1 overall under Sirianni as a favorite. They just don’t lose games they’re not supposed to lose, which is huge for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Eagles are 13 ½- or 14-point favorites Thursday night vs. the Texans in Houston, and being a two-TD favorite doesn’t guarantee anything, but this team is so focused on the moment and the next rep, it just doesn’t seem to be affected by short weeks, trap games or inferior opponents. They just go out and play hard for 60 minutes no matter what. There will be some serious challenges later this year. This is not one of them.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Mattress Mack opens invitation to Eagles fans for Texans TNF game

Jim McIngvale, known as Mattress Mack for his furniture retail chain, is taking the phrase “let bygone be bygones” to another level. The 71-year-old Houston businessman and Astros superfan stands to win $75 million if the Astros win the World Series. The stress of this tenacious Phillies squad and the run-of-the-mill Philadelphia fans seemed to get the best of McIngvale during Game 3, when he was spotted engaged in a profanity-laced exchange with some Phillies fans.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Some in the NFL will fight antisemitism, and some apparently won’t

On Sunday, amid a troubling spike in antisemitic comments from one specific high-profile public figure, Patriots owner Robert Kraft purchased commercial time during NFL games for a spot that speaks out against hate. In the five days since then, antisemitism has continued to be a topic in pro sports, thanks to one specific high-profile athlete.

Comments / 0

Community Policy