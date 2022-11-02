ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complex

Jalen Rose Apologizes for Comments on Ime Udoka’s Alleged Affair

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose raised eyebrows Friday night when he addressed Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal and his rumored move to the Brooklyn Nets. Rose reiterated his support for Udoka and questioned why the Celtics staffer who was allegedly involved with Udoka had not been publicly identified. “We know his...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cavs Showing They Can Compete With The Best In The East

A seven-game series of that would be pretty enjoyable to watch, no?. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics authored another early-season thriller on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the two teams once again needed overtime to decide a winner. Jayson Tatum hammered home a thunderous dunk in the final seconds of regulation as Boston completed the comeback.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday

Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: In health and safety protocols

Gobert won't play in Saturday's game against the Rockets and is listed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert was listed as questionable for Friday's game but ultimately played through an illness. He's now been placed in health and safety protocols, preventing him from suiting up for at least a contest. His next chance to play arrives Monday versus the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns should take on increased usage. Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates to see extra minutes and/or join the starting five.
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again

Lillard (calf) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports. Lillard is hoping to return at some point during the Trail Blazers' six-game road trip, but it will not be Saturday. His next chance to return will come Monday in Miami. With Anfernee Simons (foot) also out, rookie Shaedon Sharpe should be in line for another healthy workload.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss

Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday

Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports

Future No. 1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama swishes absurd, one-footed 3-pointer, and all we can do is laugh

LeBron James said it best. Victor Wembanyama isn't a unicorn -- he's an alien. The NBA was wise enough to stream all of the 7-foot-4, 18-year-old Frenchman's international games on its app, and we saw exactly why during Friday's 78-69 win by Wembanyama's Boulogne-Levallois over Limoges. Widely considered the most coveted NBA prospect at least since LeBron, possibly since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wembanyama's skill set for his size is truly something we've never seen before.
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday

Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the season's first four games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets

Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Remains out Friday

Bertans (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors. Bertans continues to deal with a sore right knee that has kept him off the court to begin the regular season. His next chance to make his season debut will be Monday against the Nets.
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Krejci: Good to go Saturday

Krejci (upper body) will be back in the lineup Saturday against Toronto, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. Krejci missed three games after he was injured Oct. 27 against Detroit. He is expected to replace Jakub Lauko in the lineup. Krejci has two goals and six assists in eight games this season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Friday

Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to right elbow soreness. Curry has been on a tear recently, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last five games while posting a double-double and triple-double over that stretch. However, he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. It's unclear whether the 34-year-old's elbow issue is significant enough to impact his availability for Monday's game against Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable Friday due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo's appearance on the injury report is likely cautionary, as the two-time MVP has dealt with minor knee issues over the last year or so. Because of this, it can be assumed that he will likely take the floor Friday night against the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33.4 minutes of action across seven games this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI

