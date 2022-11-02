Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner Showed Off Her Ageless Figure While Stepping Out In Trendy Body-Sculpting Leggings
Kendall Jenner and Olivia Culpo are fans of the less is more approach to workoutwear, but Jennifer Garner has also proven that you can still show off your incredible figure in less revealing pieces too! And the tight and super-flattering Spanx body-sculpting leggings that she wore when she was running some errands in Los Angeles last month are a great example!
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!
Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Pink Crop Top And Skirt In These Behind-The-Scenes Pictures
Gwen Stefani proved yet again that pink is her color in a sparkle-adorned, sultry and Studio 54-esque get-up! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, 53, share behind-the-scenes pics from The Voice with her 14.7 million Instagram followers, and also showed off several punky and glam outfits. In the photo collection...
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In All-Black Outfit While Jogging In New York City
Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of all-black when it comes to the red carpet – and it looks like she is also a fan of the dark, monochrome color palette in terms of her athleisure too, as she looked incredible when she was pictured jogging in an all-black outfit in New York City.
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Turns Heads in a Sheer Illusion Catsuit and Stiletto Heels
On Wednesday, Lori Harvey stepped out to support her friend, designer LaQuan Smith, at the launch party for his capsule collection with Cash by Cash App. The 25-year-old supermodel attended the event — which included a dinner at Lightbox in New York City — sporting a sheer catsuit underneath an embroidered faux-leather bomber jacket. Both of the bold items are key pieces from Smith's latest four-piece collection.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Sweetest Photos of Son Miles
The more, the merrier! When it comes to their baby boy, Miles, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend love sharing shots of the little one. Miles was born in May 2018, joining his older sister Luna, who arrived in 2016. “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” the Lip Sync Battle cohost tweeted when she and the EGOT winner welcomed their baby boy. Legend retweeted the post at the time.
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!
If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
