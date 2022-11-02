Read full article on original website
Relive Kendall Jenner’s Most Iconic Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time
Kendall Jenner is one of the most buzzed-about supermodels of our time — for good reason. The brunette beauty is no stranger to the world's most prominent runways, strutting her stuff for Prada, Chanel, Versace and more. Jenner also works behind the scenes, serving as the creative director of the luxury fashion destination FWRD. "I […]
Lupita Nyong’o Wore a Sheer Lace Catsuit From an Unexpected Mall Brand
Lupita Nyong'o is serving some looks on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour. Her latest, which she wore for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, is a sheer black catsuit layered under a sleeveless blazer dress. The Oscar-winning...
The KarJenners Won Halloween With Custom Couture and Dramatic Beauty
When it comes to dressing up, the Kardashian-Jenners give it their all. Whether it’s for their annual glitzy holiday parties, or walking the famous Met steps at the Met Gala, the famous family commits to the theme. This over-the-top approach was also perfect for Halloween festivities this past weekend: Kim Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner delivered some elaborate costumes that came to impress.
Hailey Bieber's Garden Fairy and Vampire Halloween Costumes Are a Nod to Haute Couture
Halloweekend is always a spectacle for Hollywood's elite, as they work overtime to turn out ah-mazing costumes that serve as inspo for next year's frightful festivities. This year, Hallo-Queen Hailey Bieber has given us two very different ~vibes~ that are tied to two legendary haute couture houses. Don't get us...
Mindy Kaling Nailed the Sheer-Dress Trend With an Autumnal Twist
The sheer dress trend is quickly shaping up to be one of the defining looks of the 2020s. And Mindy Kaling just put her own autumnal spin on it. Glammed up for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her HBO Max show The Sex Lives of College Girls, the Never Have I Ever creator wore her lightly ombréd hair straight and sleek. She kept her makeup naturalish and wore simple silver jewelry to match her gray Tom Ford heels. It's the dress, by Oscar de la Renta, that really shines. And literally shines.
The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo
Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Emily Ratajkowski's Completely Sheer Fishnet Dress Is Covered in Tiny Sequins
The naked-dress trend is alive and well, and Emily Ratajkowski is the latest star to embrace it. The supermodel wore a completely sheer fishnet gown to celebrate W magazine's 50th anniversary in New York City on Oct. 12. A standout look from Tory Burch's Fall 2022 collection, the long-sleeved number is made of a netted material covered in midnight-blue sequins. Although the design debuted on the runway earlier this year with a black slip underneath, Ratajkowski took a bolder route, styling it with a silky blush-pink bralette and matching underwear. She finished the shimmering ensemble with a black handbag, ankle-strap stilettos, and pink eye shadow.
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Kim Kardashian embraced disordered diet, exercise plan to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress due to FOMO
If you agree with designer Bob Mackie, who thought Kim Kardashian's decision to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala was a "big mistake," then this week's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu is really going to bum you out. The latest installment, "What's More American Than Marilyn Monroe?"...
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40
This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today
A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
Style Notes: Katie Holmes' head-to-toe leather look
Katie Holmes has mastered one of the trickiest looks of all: head-to-toe leather. The actress, who was seen out in New York City this week, wore a leather look consisting of a black shirt and matching trousers. While top-to-toe leather might sound daunting, or conjure up images of the Beckhams in their Noughties matching outfits, it's actually very wearable if done right.
