RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The “Tahoe Plate” has been a mainstay here in Nevada when it comes to financing programs devoted to keeping Lake Tahoe Blue. The specialty plate which has been around since 1998 has raised $10,000,000 dollars since then. Money goes to the state who awards grants to organizations who support the Jewel of the Sierra.

