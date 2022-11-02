Read full article on original website
‘Plates to Powder’ encourage Tahoe Plate purchases to benefit Lake Tahoe
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The “Tahoe Plate” has been a mainstay here in Nevada when it comes to financing programs devoted to keeping Lake Tahoe Blue. The specialty plate which has been around since 1998 has raised $10,000,000 dollars since then. Money goes to the state who awards grants to organizations who support the Jewel of the Sierra.
Nevada Attorney General Race
A weak system will bring wind and showers on Saturday evening into Saturday night. After a brief break on Sunday, snow is likely at times for all elevations Sunday night through Wednesday morning. -Jeff. Kyler is available for adoption through the Washoe County Human Services Agency. Friday AM Weather. Updated:...
Nevada State Treasurer: Conine vs. Fiore
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michele Fiore, a current City of Las Vegas Councilwoman, is challenging incumbent Zach Conine to be Nevada State Treasurer for the next four years. Fiore has lived in Nevada for 31 years and has experience with balancing budgets. She says the first thing she’d do as state treasurer would be an audit.
Rural economies program coming to Nevada
NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
Nearly $1 million headed to Nevada for improving air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly $1 million is headed to the state of Nevada to monitor and improve air quality in the Silver State. The funds are handed out by the EPA through the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan. “Nevada is facing worsening air quality as increased...
Jewish Nevada to host 2nd annual Super Sunday celebration featuring phone-a-thon and sock drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada represents the 70,000 Jews who call the Silver State home. The organization will be hosting its 2nd annual Super Sunday celebration that will include a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a sock drive. Jewish Nevada community engagement director, Mara Langer, stopped by Morning Break to share...
Former NDOC director demands $1 million from Nevada over his departure
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels is demanding $1 million from the state of Nevada over his departure. Daniels resigned in the wake of the escape of Porfirio Duarte-Herrerra in September. His resignation was requested by Governor Sisolak. In a letter to the...
Nevada maintains historically high credit rating
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has maintained an historically high credit rating, according to ratings from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Services, and S&P Global Ratings. In its ratings, Nevada was ranked as having a “stable outlook,” a distinction State Treasurer Zach Conine attributes to Nevada’s...
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza officially opens to honor legacy of our fallen heroes
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada needs help filling Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two local organizations are teaming up to provide full Thanksgiving meals for families in our community, but they’re asking for the public’s help in making sure there’s enough food for everyone. Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada CEO, Marie Baxter, stopped by Morning Break...
