Nevada State

KOLO TV Reno

‘Plates to Powder’ encourage Tahoe Plate purchases to benefit Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The “Tahoe Plate” has been a mainstay here in Nevada when it comes to financing programs devoted to keeping Lake Tahoe Blue. The specialty plate which has been around since 1998 has raised $10,000,000 dollars since then. Money goes to the state who awards grants to organizations who support the Jewel of the Sierra.
Nevada Attorney General Race

A weak system will bring wind and showers on Saturday evening into Saturday night. After a brief break on Sunday, snow is likely at times for all elevations Sunday night through Wednesday morning. -Jeff. Kyler is available for adoption through the Washoe County Human Services Agency. Friday AM Weather. Updated:...
Nevada State Treasurer: Conine vs. Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michele Fiore, a current City of Las Vegas Councilwoman, is challenging incumbent Zach Conine to be Nevada State Treasurer for the next four years. Fiore has lived in Nevada for 31 years and has experience with balancing budgets. She says the first thing she’d do as state treasurer would be an audit.
Rural economies program coming to Nevada

NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
Nearly $1 million headed to Nevada for improving air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly $1 million is headed to the state of Nevada to monitor and improve air quality in the Silver State. The funds are handed out by the EPA through the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan. “Nevada is facing worsening air quality as increased...
Former NDOC director demands $1 million from Nevada over his departure

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels is demanding $1 million from the state of Nevada over his departure. Daniels resigned in the wake of the escape of Porfirio Duarte-Herrerra in September. His resignation was requested by Governor Sisolak. In a letter to the...
Nevada maintains historically high credit rating

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has maintained an historically high credit rating, according to ratings from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Services, and S&P Global Ratings. In its ratings, Nevada was ranked as having a “stable outlook,” a distinction State Treasurer Zach Conine attributes to Nevada’s...
