New platform encourages people to give City of Rexburg feedback

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - After being in development for a year, a new social platform that was developed by the city of Rexburg has been officially launched. The new platform is called Engage Rexburg . The platform is designed to bring the local city government to people living within city limits.

Sarah Kennett-Cromwell, the social media strategist for the city, says the platform has one main purpose.

"It is to teach people exactly what the government is working on and to give us feedback as far as what we feel like we need to do better and what we think," Kennett-Cromwell said. "What they think as residents think that the city can do to help improve the way of life in Rexburg."

On the platform, you will be able to see current projects being undertaken by the city and give your feedback on the projects, voice concerns and desires for the city to look into bringing to the area.

"We've got questions on there like, What is Rexburg missing and how can we bring government to your door? And we've got ways for you to kind of tell us what exactly it is you want. So maybe there's local entertainment that you'd love to see come to Rexburg," Kennett-Cromwell said.

She says so far, the platform has nearly 150 people signed up and interacting with the city. She says whether its for students, or long-term residents the platform can help them become involved with the city.

"We like to call student residents, part time residents because they might only be here for a short period of time, but they're still residents. They still matter to the community and they're still members of the community. So we want them to become involved and they're absolutely welcome to sign up."

Aaron Denney, the economic development assistant for the city, says there's a large hope within the city for the impact this platform can have on the future of the city.

"Bridging the gap between people who've been in Rexburg for a long time and newer residents or part time residents. We're already seeing some of that discourse between different generations or different types of residents, and so I hope that we'll be able to see how, people, this is America's family community and we want families, whether they're just starting out or, and want to live in Rexburg, in the future, people who have families that have been established here for a long time both be able to thrive here in Rexburg."

Denney says having people's view points on the problems within the city or things that should be brought in are a big help in terms of the city's future.

"Investing in the community where the residents want to see invested. And so I think through the platform we will kind of learn some of the problems that the community might face and then also knowing where to invest in ourselves."

The platform is free for people within the city to sign up and you can find it at engage.rexburg.org . It just requires an email and will have a brief questionnaire so the right projects and information can be there for the user.

The post New platform encourages people to give City of Rexburg feedback appeared first on Local News 8 .