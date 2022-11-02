A number of the remaining Harry Styles shows scheduled for the Kia Forum are set to be rescheduled due to an apparent illness within the band. The Forum tweeted the announcement earlier Saturday, indicating that the shows from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7 would be rescheduled, hours after the Friday night show was also postponed. The shows would instead be played on Jan. 26, 27 and 29 in 2023. All of the tickets for the rescheduled shows were to be honored on the new date, according to The Forum. It was not immediately clear what illness overtook a portion of the band. Styles' "Love on Tour" began in late 2021, with a brief break from Nov. 2021 to June 2022. They began a 15-show block at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Oct. 23, which they are still expected to finish by Nov. 15. After completing their Los Angeles set, they'll head abroad for a series of shows in South America before returning to Los Angeles for the rescheduled shows.

