Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Medicare for Morristown Residents, ExplainedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
Morristown HS Senior Named Governor's STEM ScholarMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
These 11 districts are asking N.J. voters to approve major school upgrades
Voters in Montclair will decide Tuesday whether to approve a $187.7 million school construction proposal that would include a new addition for a middle school, a greenhouse for another school and other improvements to the district’s aging public school buildings. The ballot question in the suburban Essex County school...
Catherine Plunkett, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
She has lived in Rocky Hill for seven years and is married to David Plunkett. I want to keep improving the Rocky Hill’s water system by continuing the efforts to remediate PFAS contamination and the aging infrastructure. My agenda includes promoting green initiatives and creating family fun earth day events.
camdencounty.com
Statement from Commissioner Jeffrey Nash in Regard to the Passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle
The statement below is by Commissioner Jeffrey Nash on behalf of the Board of Commissioners in regard to the passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle:. “Monsignor Michael Doyle was a true humanitarian who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Camden City residents for more than 50 years. I was first introduced to Monsignor Doyle when he was featured on 60 Minutes when I was still in New York attending law school. That segment featured an amazing priest who devoted his life to the residents of the impoverished Waterfront South community in Camden. Little did I know at the time but this Priest, who was born and raised in Ireland, would eventually become my hero and inspiration.
Amy Perpetua, 2020 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
Laboratory outreach rep and phlebotomist for Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center. Lived in Rocky for 5.5 years. Jon DeRochi, significant other. We need solid leadership to help work through the issues in Rocky Hill and bring resolutions for our community. I would like to be a part of a greater good.
Jonathan Lee, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
Retired after a 35-year career in IT management for Fortune 500 companies. Family/Personal: He is married to the editor-in-chief of The Montgomery News, Barbara Preston. They have lived in the borough for 11 years. Why are you running?. I want to step up and support the wonderful community of Rocky...
One of the oldest bridges in the country is in Somerset County, NJ
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
roi-nj.com
Diversified Properties begins construction on Morris County multifamily community
Diversified Properties has begun construction on Irondale at Wharton, a 60-unit luxury multifamily community scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Located at 47 Kossuth St., the project is just a short walk from downtown Wharton on the site of a former restaurant. Irondale at Wharton will bring a luxury living experience to the underserved Morris County residential market.
Stretch of scenic N.J. highway will reopen, officials announce
A section of scenic road that hugs the waterfront of the Round Valley reservoir will be reopened to traffic on Nov. 15 and New Jersey Water Authority officials said they will no longer seek to permanently close that portion of Route 629. County commissioners had asked the authority in September...
Bob Uhrik, 2022 Rocky Hill Mayor Candidate
Incumbent (Mayor since 2019) Senior Environmental Health Specialist, South Brunswick Township Health Department, since 1981. (Almost 42 years.) Rutgers University. Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Biology, 1978. Family/Personal:. Bob has lived in Rocky Hill for 19 years. He is married to Eileen, and they have one daughter. Why are you...
N.J. city’s council violated open meetings act, judge rules in case brought by police union
A police union official has a won a judgement against the Trenton City Council for what a judge found was an “established pattern” of violating the state’s Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA). Jason Woodhead, a lieutenant and president of the city’s Superior Officers Association, sued the city...
wrnjradio.com
Officials tour Warren County by helicopter to get bird’s-eye view of some issues they are working to solve
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County officials toured the county by helicopter with the NJ State Police Office of Emergency Management last week to get a bird’s-eye view of some of the issues they are working to solve. The tour looked at flood hazard mitigation efforts, truck traffic...
roxburyreview.com
The Home We Know Today
Over the centuries, our small local communities in Sussex and Morris County have significantly changed. Reforming these once vast farmlands into these now suburban parts of New Jersey. One might ask how we got here. How were many farms in the once rural and isolated towns of Roxbury and Hopatcong tore down and turned into the homes of our modern-day community?
N.J. superintendent was suspended in secret vote by school board, lawsuit alleges
Mount Olive Superintendent Robert Zywicki filed a lawsuit against the township’s board of education Friday alleging officials violated the state’s open public meeting law when they suspended him last month. Zywicki, who has headed the Morris County school district since 2018, was secretly suspended with pay on Oct....
wrnjradio.com
Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey
NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Hamilton mourns retired officer who dedicated life to public safety
Atlantic County’s public safety community is mourning a longtime officer, firefighter and emergency worker. Michael Robison, 48, died Tuesday attributed to heart issues. “He gave his whole life to public service,” said Hamilton Township Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone, who spent his career working with Robison. Robison started his...
Toms River real estate agent accused of million-dollar arson in Monmouth County
Harcourt "Paul" Ward, of Ward Real Estate, is accused of torching commercial vehicles at a local business in Wall on Atlantic Avenue.
‘Egregious Abuse Of Power:’ Former P-Burg Councilman Claims Innocence In Info Trafficking Case
The ex-Phillipsburg councilman accused of trafficking the social security numbers, banking info, and other personal details of at least seven of his coworkers has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the accusations an “egregious overreach and abuse of power” involving Mayor Todd Tersigni. Robert W. Fulper, 44, was indicted...
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
Second former Phillipsburg councilman indicted by Warren County Grand Jury
A second former member of Phillipsburg Town Council has been indicted by the Warren County Grand Jury in about a year’s time. The grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment against Robert W. “Bobby” Fulper, Warren County First Assistant Prosecutor Anthony Robinson said.
