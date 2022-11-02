ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
camdencounty.com

Statement from Commissioner Jeffrey Nash in Regard to the Passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle

The statement below is by Commissioner Jeffrey Nash on behalf of the Board of Commissioners in regard to the passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle:. “Monsignor Michael Doyle was a true humanitarian who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Camden City residents for more than 50 years. I was first introduced to Monsignor Doyle when he was featured on 60 Minutes when I was still in New York attending law school. That segment featured an amazing priest who devoted his life to the residents of the impoverished Waterfront South community in Camden. Little did I know at the time but this Priest, who was born and raised in Ireland, would eventually become my hero and inspiration.
CAMDEN, NJ
themontynews

Amy Perpetua, 2020 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate

Laboratory outreach rep and phlebotomist for Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center. Lived in Rocky for 5.5 years. Jon DeRochi, significant other. We need solid leadership to help work through the issues in Rocky Hill and bring resolutions for our community. I would like to be a part of a greater good.
ROCKY HILL, NJ
themontynews

Jonathan Lee, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate

Retired after a 35-year career in IT management for Fortune 500 companies. Family/Personal: He is married to the editor-in-chief of The Montgomery News, Barbara Preston. They have lived in the borough for 11 years. Why are you running?. I want to step up and support the wonderful community of Rocky...
ROCKY HILL, NJ
roi-nj.com

Diversified Properties begins construction on Morris County multifamily community

Diversified Properties has begun construction on Irondale at Wharton, a 60-unit luxury multifamily community scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Located at 47 Kossuth St., the project is just a short walk from downtown Wharton on the site of a former restaurant. Irondale at Wharton will bring a luxury living experience to the underserved Morris County residential market.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
themontynews

Bob Uhrik, 2022 Rocky Hill Mayor Candidate

Incumbent (Mayor since 2019) Senior Environmental Health Specialist, South Brunswick Township Health Department, since 1981. (Almost 42 years.) Rutgers University. Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Biology, 1978. Family/Personal:. Bob has lived in Rocky Hill for 19 years. He is married to Eileen, and they have one daughter. Why are you...
ROCKY HILL, NJ
roxburyreview.com

The Home We Know Today

Over the centuries, our small local communities in Sussex and Morris County have significantly changed. Reforming these once vast farmlands into these now suburban parts of New Jersey. One might ask how we got here. How were many farms in the once rural and isolated towns of Roxbury and Hopatcong tore down and turned into the homes of our modern-day community?
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey

NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
themontynews

themontynews

Skillman, NJ
369
Followers
376
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.

 https://www.themontynews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy