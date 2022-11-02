ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine

Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit

(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
Bar Harbor to show support for Maine lobstermen

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Recently, lobstermen in Maine have been busy fighting against newly proposed restrictions from the federal government on how they can fish. The federal regulations are meant to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates fewer than 350 of these whales are alive.
Maine Warden Service asking for information on illegally killed moose, injured eagle

MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking public assistance after discovering an illegally killed moose and injured bald eagle. Wardens located an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County after it was shot and left in Township 13 near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, according to a Facebook post by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog

An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
Maine D.O.T. Awards $387,200 Grant to Sunday River Ski Resort to Purchase 5 Vans With One Being Electric

The Maine Department of Transportation awarded the first grant from their pilot program, the Workforce Transportation Pilot Program, to Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. The grant is for $387,200, and it will be used to purchase four vans, which will be used to offer free transportation to the ski resort for workers from nearby towns. In addition to the ski resort, the vans will also be offering transportation to workers at other area businesses. A fifth electric van will be used to help transport the Sunday River workers who are living in employer-provided housing. Sunday River is the largest employer in the Bethel area, employing 1,000 workers.
Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown

A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Maine science teacher chosen for Teachers in Space flight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — The best teachers are willing to go above and beyond for their students. One Mainer might be taking that a bit far, and her students love her for it. Karin Paquin took flight Thursday and had her first simulated weightlessness experience at 27,000 feet. Paquin is a science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick.
All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Maine Returns This November

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
You can keep fishing in these hidden Maine gems in November

Many outdoor enthusiasts think of deer and ruffed grouse hunting when considering possibilities for the month of November. However, anglers still have plenty of chances to wet a line, and often may have waters to themselves, when fishing during the fall season. Late-season stocking by the Maine Department of Inland...
