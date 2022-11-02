ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

George Strait And Chris Stapleton Discuss Upcoming Stadium Shows, Hint At Doing “Something Together” In The Future

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JagNN_0iwIGR9m00

Don’t tease me like that…

In case you live under a rock and missed the news, King George and Chris Stapleton announced six stadium shows together in 2023, and added a second one in Nashville at Nissan stadium due to overwhelming demand (and will potentially add more dates in other cities in the coming months).

Right now, they’re set to hit what will likely be sold-out stadiums in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa next year, making it the most extensive run George Strait has been on since his two year The Cowboy Rides Away tour back in 2014, and he told Billboard that:

“It just felt right. I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year.

I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”

In a new teaser for the shows over on Instagram, he added that he thinks they could work together more in the future, which leads me to believe George might be interested in possibly recording a song with Chris, or something of that nature.

I mean, I don’t know if I’ve heard a better idea this year, and we need to make this happen now:

“I love working with Chris, it’s a whole lot of fun, and maybe something will happen in the future.

Maybe we can do something together.”

YES. PLEASE. That’s the dream.

Chris almost seemed to laugh that George would even suggest such a thing, because obviously, it’s a no-brainer… of course he’s gonna work with George if it’s what The King wants:

“Hey, listen, if we can get something together, I think that’s a good idea. It’s always an honor.

So many of your songs are just in the ethos of what country music is. It feels like home.”

Amen to that, Chris…

“Get ready for a good time with @GeorgeStrait and @ChrisStapleton as they play only six markets in Summer 2023!

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov 4. Sign up for early access at the link in bio.”

What a duo:

This will certainly be a can’t-miss show, so if you’re anywhere near any of these cities, or want to take a weekend trip, now’s certainly the time to do so.

George will make the trek with his longtime Ace in the Hole Band, and there is potential for more stadiums to be added as they get rolling next year.

Regular ticket on-sale begins this Friday, November 4th, and I have a feeling they won’t last long.

George Strait 2023 Stadium Shows:

May 6 Glendale, Ariz. || State Farm Stadium

June 3 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 17 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

June 24 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 28 & 29 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 5 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium

Thank the Lord, I think there’s a helluva lot more of this in our future:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
DELANO, TN
Country Thang Daily

Wanna Ride with George Strait on the “River of Love?”

The tune of George Strait’s “River of Love” is a combination of country, Caribbean, and R&B. In this song, Strait is trying to persuade a lady to ride with him on his boat so she can enjoy a romantic ride with him. The song was written by Billy Burnette, Shawn Camp, and Dennis Morgan. Strait released “River of Love” in November 2008 and sang it during the 2008 CMA Awards. This song is the third single from Strait’s album Troubadour.
DoYouRemember?

Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot CMA Awards If They Don’t Crown Her Entertainer Of The Year

After the CMA Awards gave an Entertainer of the Year nod to Carrie Underwood, her fans are determined to riot if they so have to should she not receive the award. Underwood recently announced that she’ll be performing at the major country music event, which takes place November 9th, and will be singing her latest single, “Hate My Heart” from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
ALABAMA STATE
Herald-Journal

CORRECTION Obit Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87. The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
MEMPHIS, TN
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Are ‘Pretty Much Inseparable’

Country music superstar Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn for more than a few years now. And, according to the couple, the pair is “pretty much inseparable.”. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Reba McEntire discussed her history with Rex Linn. And the magic that makes the famous couple’s relationship work. According to McEntire she and Linn have known each other since the 1990s after working on various projects together. However, the couple never took things to the next level until they truly got to know each other’s eccentricities. Getting to know each other’s quirks has helped the couple thrive, McEntire tells the outlet.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2012: Tim Allen Awkwardly Tells Blake Shelton He Wants To Sleep With The Blonde On Stage… Miranda Lambert

With the CMA Awards coming up in a week and a half, it’s time to look back on some of the greatest moments, and most awkward moments, from years past. We’ve showed you Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices” in honor of the great George Jones, and earlier we took it back to 1975 for Waylon Jennings’ acceptance speech and Charlie Rich burning his note card.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

222K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy