George Strait And Chris Stapleton Discuss Upcoming Stadium Shows, Hint At Doing “Something Together” In The Future

Don’t tease me like that…

In case you live under a rock and missed the news, King George and Chris Stapleton announced six stadium shows together in 2023, and added a second one in Nashville at Nissan stadium due to overwhelming demand (and will potentially add more dates in other cities in the coming months).

Right now, they’re set to hit what will likely be sold-out stadiums in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa next year, making it the most extensive run George Strait has been on since his two year The Cowboy Rides Away tour back in 2014, and he told Billboard that:

“It just felt right. I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year.

I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”

In a new teaser for the shows over on Instagram, he added that he thinks they could work together more in the future, which leads me to believe George might be interested in possibly recording a song with Chris, or something of that nature.

I mean, I don’t know if I’ve heard a better idea this year, and we need to make this happen now:

“I love working with Chris, it’s a whole lot of fun, and maybe something will happen in the future.

Maybe we can do something together.”

YES. PLEASE. That’s the dream.

Chris almost seemed to laugh that George would even suggest such a thing, because obviously, it’s a no-brainer… of course he’s gonna work with George if it’s what The King wants:

“Hey, listen, if we can get something together, I think that’s a good idea. It’s always an honor.

So many of your songs are just in the ethos of what country music is. It feels like home.”

Amen to that, Chris…

“Get ready for a good time with @GeorgeStrait and @ChrisStapleton as they play only six markets in Summer 2023!

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov 4. Sign up for early access at the link in bio.”

What a duo:

This will certainly be a can’t-miss show, so if you’re anywhere near any of these cities, or want to take a weekend trip, now’s certainly the time to do so.

George will make the trek with his longtime Ace in the Hole Band, and there is potential for more stadiums to be added as they get rolling next year.

Regular ticket on-sale begins this Friday, November 4th, and I have a feeling they won’t last long.

George Strait 2023 Stadium Shows:

May 6 Glendale, Ariz. || State Farm Stadium

June 3 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 17 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

June 24 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 28 & 29 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 5 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium

Thank the Lord, I think there’s a helluva lot more of this in our future: