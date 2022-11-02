Read full article on original website
Update: No arrests made in Clay County Sheriff's Office 'Halloween Operation'
Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies will be monitoring and performing address checks on known sexual predators on Oct. 31.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office ran a Halloween Operation for sexual offenders and predators, checking that all laws were being obeyed.
k105.com
Man facing 35 years in prison after being found guilty of robbing Elizabethtown convenience store
A man who robbed an Elizabethtown convenience store at gunpoint is facing 35 years in prison after being found guilty in a Hardin County courtroom. Nathaniel Lucas, 37, of Lake City, Florida, robbed the Speedway at 1040 North Mulberry Street last summer, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. He...
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff says
The Clay County Sheriff's Office released their weekly "Fugitive Friday."Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, November 2
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
mycbs4.com
A drug house search led to the arrest of two Levy County men
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), after searching a drug house on a warrant in Chiefland, two multi-time convicted felons Thomas Barr, 51, and Christopher McQuay, 39, were both arrested. LCSO says that when they arrived at home Barr was inside and McQuay was found not too far...
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested with purse full of drugs after report of suicidal threats
A woman was arrested with a purse full of drugs after a report of suicidal threats at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the condominium complex at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday where 31-year-old Kristina Marie Buquicchio was going to be transported from the scene by ambulance, according to an arrest report. She was informed her purse would have to be searched prior to transport to a medical facility. The New York native “jumped out of her shoes and ran to the purse” which was on the hood of a deputy’s patrol car. She was handcuffed, but she managed to slip out of her handcuffs and attempted to escape, kicking a deputy as she tried to flee. She was wrapped in a restrain device and placed in the back of a patrol car.
ocala-news.com
Grubhub driver arrested, accused of stealing packages from several Ocala homes
A 50-year-old Grubhub driver was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing packages from several homes in Ocala. On Friday, October 28, MCSO received calls for service in reference to the theft of packages from two residences located on Redwood Track Radial in Ocala. A deputy responded to the first residence and made contact with a male victim who advised that a package had been stolen off his front porch at approximately 1:15 p.m.
News4Jax.com
Palatka woman severely stabbed in argument with roommate: Sheriff’s Office
PALATKA, Fla. – A Palatka woman was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night following an argument with her roommate, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Gertrudis Martinez, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after an argument about a lost cell phone ensued between her and her roommate.
WCJB
Dixie County Sheriff’s Office expands search for missing Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a Dixie County teenager disappeared, the sheriff’s office is expanding the search area. Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they have broadened the area of the search for Demiah Appling, 14, to include the area north of Highway 19, west of State Road 349, and south of Spillers Highway.
mycbs4.com
Drivers urged to stay away from SW Archer Road, because of crash in Alachua County
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to avoid 6300 SW Archer Road, because of a serious crash. The Sheriff's Office said a second crash around 8:20 AM caused a further traffic jam. CBS4 is working to learn more.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD, GPD find two teens missing from Oklahoma
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) worked to find two run-away teens from Oklahoma on Thursday. The female cousins, 13-year-old Sagen and 15-year-old Persia, had stolen their grandmother’s car and left Oklahoma City on Oct. 28, according to an LCPD press release. The family notified law enforcement, and after a delay, officials listed the girls as missing on Oct. 30 and were able to ping the girls’ cell phone to see they were headed south.
WCJB
Gainesville author, Romona Jackson, writes story to grieve mother’s death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Romona Jackson, is a financial and wellness coach turned author. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with the writer of “Crazy Faith, Unexplainable Peace... The Lessons My Mother Taught Me”.
mycbs4.com
Runaway teens from Oklahoma recovered in Gainesville with help from Lake City Police
Gainesville — Lake City Police say they helped reconnect two runaway teens from Oklahoma with their families, after locating them in North Central Florida. Police say the 13 and 15-year-olds stole their grandmother's car on October 28th, and started a road trip. The teens were formally documented as missing, in Oklahoma, on the 30th.
Gun found inside Forest High School was reported stolen from car
An Ocala resident filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stating that a firearm had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle on Oct 9. Eleven days later the handgun was found–inside Forest High School. According to the school resource officer’s incident report, Forest High School went...
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD: 3 injured in Lake City shooting
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) is investigating a gunfire incident that left three people injured Tuesday night. According to an LCPD release, at 10:30 p.m. multiple officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of NW Early and NW Georgia. Officers found three people with bullet wounds, but none with life-threatening injuries. All were transported to area hospitals for treatement.
10 Tampa Bay
Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Old Town
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen several weeks ago in Old Town, Florida. Demiah Appling was last in the area of Suwannee Gardens on Oct. 16, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports. She was wearing a black...
WCJB
Missing 24-year-old in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian killed after stepping into roadway during green light in Alachua County: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY; Fla. – A woman was killed Friday morning after stepping into a roadway during a green light, according to Florida Highway Patrol. This happened around 6:45 a.m., according to FHP. The report said two vehicles were driving through a green light at the intersection of State Road...
WCJB
Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
