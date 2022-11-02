ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, November 2

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
mycbs4.com

A drug house search led to the arrest of two Levy County men

According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), after searching a drug house on a warrant in Chiefland, two multi-time convicted felons Thomas Barr, 51, and Christopher McQuay, 39, were both arrested. LCSO says that when they arrived at home Barr was inside and McQuay was found not too far...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park

A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
ORANGE PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested with purse full of drugs after report of suicidal threats

A woman was arrested with a purse full of drugs after a report of suicidal threats at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the condominium complex at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday where 31-year-old Kristina Marie Buquicchio was going to be transported from the scene by ambulance, according to an arrest report. She was informed her purse would have to be searched prior to transport to a medical facility. The New York native “jumped out of her shoes and ran to the purse” which was on the hood of a deputy’s patrol car. She was handcuffed, but she managed to slip out of her handcuffs and attempted to escape, kicking a deputy as she tried to flee. She was wrapped in a restrain device and placed in the back of a patrol car.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Grubhub driver arrested, accused of stealing packages from several Ocala homes

A 50-year-old Grubhub driver was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing packages from several homes in Ocala. On Friday, October 28, MCSO received calls for service in reference to the theft of packages from two residences located on Redwood Track Radial in Ocala. A deputy responded to the first residence and made contact with a male victim who advised that a package had been stolen off his front porch at approximately 1:15 p.m.
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka woman severely stabbed in argument with roommate: Sheriff’s Office

PALATKA, Fla. – A Palatka woman was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night following an argument with her roommate, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Gertrudis Martinez, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after an argument about a lost cell phone ensued between her and her roommate.
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Dixie County Sheriff’s Office expands search for missing Demiah Appling

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a Dixie County teenager disappeared, the sheriff’s office is expanding the search area. Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they have broadened the area of the search for Demiah Appling, 14, to include the area north of Highway 19, west of State Road 349, and south of Spillers Highway.
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD, GPD find two teens missing from Oklahoma

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) worked to find two run-away teens from Oklahoma on Thursday. The female cousins, 13-year-old Sagen and 15-year-old Persia, had stolen their grandmother’s car and left Oklahoma City on Oct. 28, according to an LCPD press release. The family notified law enforcement, and after a delay, officials listed the girls as missing on Oct. 30 and were able to ping the girls’ cell phone to see they were headed south.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD: 3 injured in Lake City shooting

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) is investigating a gunfire incident that left three people injured Tuesday night. According to an LCPD release, at 10:30 p.m. multiple officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of NW Early and NW Georgia. Officers found three people with bullet wounds, but none with life-threatening injuries. All were transported to area hospitals for treatement.
LAKE CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Old Town

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen several weeks ago in Old Town, Florida. Demiah Appling was last in the area of Suwannee Gardens on Oct. 16, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports. She was wearing a black...
OLD TOWN, FL
WCJB

Missing 24-year-old in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy